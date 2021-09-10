Bruce is a parrot with a broken beak. So he invented a tool.

Many animals are known to use tools, but a bird named Bruce is perhaps one of the most ingenious non-human tool inventors of all: he is a disabled parrot who designed and uses his own prosthetic beak. .

Bruce is a kea, a species of parrot found only in New Zealand. He’s about 9 years old, and when wildlife researchers found him as a baby, he was missing his upper beak, likely because he had been caught in a trap designed for rats and other invasive mammals that the country was trying to capture. ‘eliminate. This is a serious handicap, as the kea uses its extremely long, curved upper bill to smooth its feathers, get rid of pests, and remove dirt and grime.

But Bruce found a solution: he learned on his own to pick up the right-sized pebbles, hold them between his tongue and lower beak, and comb his plumage with the point of the stone. Other animals use tools, but Bruce’s invention of his own prosthesis is unique.

Researchers published their findings on Friday in the journal Scientific Reports. Animal behavior studies are tricky – researchers need to make precise and objective observations and always beware of biases caused by anthropomorphization or the mistaken attribution of human characteristics to animals.