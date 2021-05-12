Brooklyn man sentenced to 20 years in subway terror case

NEW YORK (AP) – A Brooklyn man who prosecutors say has twice pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group and encouraged deadly “lone wolf” attacks on New York’s subways and elsewhere was sentenced Wednesday to 8 p.m. years in prison.

Zachary Clark’s sentence was announced in Manhattan Federal Court by Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald.

The judge said she wanted to send the following message: “Provide or attempt to provide material or support to a foreign terrorist organization and you will spend a very long time in prison.”

The bearded Clark, in an orange prison jumpsuit and dark glasses, tried with his lawyer to persuade Buchwald that he had reformed behind bars since his arrest in November 2019, in part by participating in management programs drugs and anger.

But the judge is not convinced.

“I am not convinced that Mr. Clark can be a productive and law-abiding citizen,” Buchwald said in ordering life-long surveillance once he is released.

Clark, 42, pleaded guilty in August to trying to support the Islamic State group. The 20-year sentence was the maximum sentence.

Prosecutors requested him, noting that he uploaded maps and images of the subway in cryptic chat rooms, encouraged ISIS supporters to attack him and urged “lone wolf” attacks. in the United States and elsewhere.

In a statement, Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers said Clark had provided specific instructions to others on how to make bombs and how to carry out knife attacks. Prosecutors say Clark’s advice included publishing a manual titled, “Make a Bomb in Your Mother’s Kitchen.”

“Zachary Clark will no longer be spending his time in chat rooms to support terrorist ideals, but behind federal prison bars for the next 20 years,” said William F. Sweeney Jr., chief of the FBI office in New York. York.

Dermot Shea, commissioner of the New York City Police Department, said Clark claimed in his online propaganda to aspire to be a martyr on American soil and credited his arrest on sharing anti-terrorism intelligence by the forces of the United States. order, joint investigation and prosecution, resulting in prevention. “

The story continues

In court, US Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Hellman countered defense claims that Clark did not hide the statements online by saying he had never used his real identity and used crypto platforms. because he was aware of the police checks and hoped to avoid it.

Claims that Clark rejected radical violent ideology prior to his arrest have been “belied by the evidence,” Hellman said. He added that law enforcement must consider who had been radicalized as a result of the documents Clark posted.

Defense attorney Jonathan Marvinny urged the judge to reject the prosecutor’s suggested “parade of horrors” and acknowledge that his client was trying to change his life after disowning ISIS.

When he got a chance to speak, Clark told the judge, “To say I’m sorry would be an understatement.”

“I take full responsibility,” he added.