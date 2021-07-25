Broadcaster apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ images on Olympic parade

For broadcasters around the world, the Parade of Nations at the opening of the Olympics can be an exercise in diplomacy and global outreach, with the media resorting to nuggets, athlete profiles and geopolitical reflections to fill the gap. airtime.

But a South Korean broadcaster apologized for its choice of “inappropriate” images that appeared alongside the names of several countries on Friday during its coverage of the opening ceremony.

The images drew criticism from viewers, who said they were offensive or perpetuated stereotypes.

As the contingent of Italian Olympic athletes entered Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium for the Parade of Nations, broadcaster MBC released a photo of a pizza.