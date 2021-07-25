Broadcaster apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ images on Olympic parade
For broadcasters around the world, the Parade of Nations at the opening of the Olympics can be an exercise in diplomacy and global outreach, with the media resorting to nuggets, athlete profiles and geopolitical reflections to fill the gap. airtime.
But a South Korean broadcaster apologized for its choice of “inappropriate” images that appeared alongside the names of several countries on Friday during its coverage of the opening ceremony.
The images drew criticism from viewers, who said they were offensive or perpetuated stereotypes.
As the contingent of Italian Olympic athletes entered Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium for the Parade of Nations, broadcaster MBC released a photo of a pizza.
For Norway? A piece of salmon.
Then there was Ukraine, which the broadcaster reminded viewers where the Chernobyl nuclear disaster occurred in 1986, with a photo of the doomed power plant.
“The images and captions are intended to make it easier for viewers to understand the incoming countries during the opening ceremony,” MBC said in an English statement, released on Saturday. Twitter. “However, we recognize that there was a lack of consideration for the countries concerned and that the inspection was not thorough enough. This is an inexcusable mistake.
Raphael Rashid, freelance journalist based in Seoul, drew attention to the pictures on Twitter.
“When the Haitian athletes entered the stadium, an on-screen explanation said, ‘the political situation is blurred by the assassination of the president,’” Mr. Rashid wrote. “When the Syrian athletes entered, he said ‘rich underground resources; a civil war that has lasted for 10 years.
For Romania, the broadcaster used an image of Count Dracula. And for the Marshall Islands, he noted that it was once a nuclear test site for the United States.
When it was Malaysia’s turn in the Parade of Nations, MBC showed a graph with that country’s coronavirus vaccination rate, as well as its gross domestic product.
In her statement, MBC said she would investigate the process of selecting and verifying the images and captions that accompanied them.
“In addition, we will fundamentally review the sports program production system to avoid similar accidents in the future,” the broadcaster said.
The herald of Korea reported that this was not the first time MBC has stumbled during the Olympics.
In 2008, the news site said the broadcaster was penalized by the Korea Communications Commission for denigrating countries participating in the Beijing Olympics with its subtitles. The broadcaster described Sudan as an unstable country with a long civil war and Zimbabwe as a country with deadly inflation.