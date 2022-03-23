Brittney Griner Doing Well in Prison, US Says, but Is No Closer to Release

Ms. Griner could hardly be more prominent: championships in college and professional basketball; a No. 1 overall selection in the 2013 draft; the Olympic medals; and four Euroleague crowns. And yet, the prospect of her being detained has been met mostly with silence.

That is even more jarring because her sport has taken on a reputation for speaking out and raising social consciousness. Ms. Griner, the first openly gay athlete endorsed by Nike, contributed to that tradition by helping defeat a Texas bill that mandated transgender people use restroom facilities consistent with the gender of their birth certificate.

The vacuum of outrage around the case may be a result, as Ms. Jackson and others believe, of Ms. Griner being a dominant woman in the WNBA, rather than a male star in the NBA Or it could be deference to the family’s desire to keep quiet and not upset any diplomatic efforts.

But what is clear, according to Russia experts, is that the timing of Ms. Griner’s detention made an already excruciating situation worse.

“The family and advocates of people being held in Russia on trumped-up charges face a horrible dilemma: Will quiet outreach pay off better than a public pressure campaign?” said Andrew S. Weiss, a Russia expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

“Any calculation they might make is vastly complicated by the pressures imposed by the war in Ukraine,” he added, “and the near-total collapse of effective lines of communication between the US and Russian governments.”

According to one State Department official, part of the strategy has been to keep Ms. Griner’s case as low-key as possible to prevent the Russian authorities from seeing her as a valuable asset that increases their leverage. The official also said increasing focus on Ms. Griner could complicate her consular access, which has been a problem for other Americans detained in Russia.