Brits returning home to Spain caught in post-Brexit red tape

MADRID (AP) – Blame the COVID-19 travel restrictions or Brexit, but whatever the cause, some British citizens trying to return home to Spain over the weekend have been banned from boarding flights.

Airlines are refusing documents that before Brexit were valid proof of Britons’ status as residents in Spain.

Their ordeal comes amid increased travel restrictions due to a variant of the coronavirus that has been accused of spreading faster in the UK and highlights the bureaucratic complexities resulting from Britain’s departure from the European Union to 27 countries.

Spanish and UK authorities said on Sunday that the green EU citizenship certificate with a foreign national identification number issued by Spain was still valid for UK citizens residing in Spain under bilateral arrangements that have followed the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the bloc on December 31. .

But travelers say British Airways and Iberia have refused to let them board for two days. The airlines, which are part of the IAG group, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Sunday from The Associated Press.

Around 300,000 UK citizens are registered as permanent residents in Spain, although before Brexit many more lived full or part time in the country without officially registering.

Patricia Moody, a 69-year-old retiree who made her home in the town of Zurgena, in southern Spain for almost four years, was among a group of at least nine people unable to board a BA / Iberia flight to Madrid from London Heathrow Airport on Saturday.

Moody said she and her husband, who she says need to see her doctor again in Spain, spent 1,900 pounds ($ 2,600) to get tested for the virus, get to the airport and book new tickets afterward. being refused boarding. Their second attempt was also unsuccessful.

“During all the months of Brexit negotiations, we were always assured that nothing would change for us,” she said. Referring to airlines and authorities in both countries, she added: “It is horrible and we are suffering because of their incompetence.”

Following the discovery of the variant of the coronavirus in the UK, Spain, like many other European countries, has banned all travel from the British Isles except for Spanish citizens and UK citizens with residency rights .

Spain has rolled out a new registration system for permanent foreign residents called TIE, but it suffers from a backlog due to the high number of applications.

Spain’s Foreign Office told AP that under these circumstances the proof of TIE application and the ‘green certificate’ for EU citizens are still valid for travel for UK residents under the new health restrictions in force. until January 19.

“This shouldn’t be happening,” the UK embassy in Spain said in a Facebook post. “The Spanish authorities today confirmed that the green residency document will be accepted for return travel to Spain, as stated in our travel advice.”

But Sam Dakin, a 32-year-old English teacher based in Barcelona for four years, and his partner, who has lived in the Spanish city for 8 years, said they needed more guarantees before they could book flights. .

The couple were prevented from flying on Saturday morning despite their certificate, then were denied boarding on another flight on Saturday evening that British Airways had initially said they could take.

“Just because the government adviser said we can travel, we don’t know if that will happen when we get to the counters,” Dakin said. “We just don’t know where we’re going to get answers.”