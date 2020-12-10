Britons could be banned from entering the EU on January 1

Düsseldorf Airport

British travelers could be banned from entering the EU from January 1 as travel rules associated with EU membership expire and pandemic restrictions block entry.

Unrestricted travel to countries in the block will no longer automatically apply to UK residents from this point on.

This means that entry into the EU would then be based only on essential travel.

Currently, only countries with low rates of coronavirus infection are eligible for non-essential travel.

There are only eight countries with low Covid fares on the approved list for free travel and there are currently no plans to add the UK to this list.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab told the BBC’s Today program that restrictions on Covid will depend on what the EU and its member states decide.

He added that “travel restrictions, inevitably, are going to be something that is constantly being reviewed.”

As discussions on a trade deal between the UK and the EU continue, this may change.

Alternatively, individual member countries could decide to override EU rules and create a corridor with the UK.

At the moment, the UK is considered to have the same status by the EU as countries like Norway and Switzerland, which are members of the European Free Trade Association, said travel expert Simon Calder on the BBC.

A spokesperson for the airline Easyjet said: “There is no general EU law that obliges individual states to restrict the entry of those arriving from outside the EU and therefore , just as they do today, we expect individual European countries to continue to apply their own rules. “

passport

British Airways declined to comment.

Norway, which is part of the EU’s travel arrangement, said British citizens who do not live in the country will be banned from entering the country from January 1. Financial Times the newspaper reported.

‘Cool heads’

Mr Calder said many tourism dependent regions, such as the Canary Islands, may well make an exemption for British tourists, “but there is no obligation to do so at the moment.”

Paul Charles, managing director of PC agency travel consultancy, said: “Cool heads must prevail in these politically difficult times, as travel and tourism are a key driver of economic growth in Europe. .

“I am sure that individual countries that need UK tourism will make sense and overrule any EU bloc decision that prevents entry. It is so important now that countries work together globally to create a consistent approach. “