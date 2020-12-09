Britons banned from traveling to EU countries from January 1

Combined Covid restrictions at end of Brexit transition period mean Britons will be banned from travel – REUTERS

Brits will not be able to travel to EU countries in the New Year at the end of the Brexit transition period.

Travelers from a limited number of countries with low coronavirus rates are allowed to travel to EU countries for non-essential travel.

When the UK leaves the bloc on January 1, residents will no longer be able to travel freely in Europe under the bloc’s Covid safety rules.

Eight non-EU countries, including Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, are on the list of “safe” third countries.

According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, 18 countries in the EU have higher rates of Covid-19 than Britain.

To date, some member states have been reluctant to override the EU’s recommendation to ban the entry of travelers from countries not on the security list.

Brits will only be allowed to travel to EU countries if the rules are relaxed or if states override the diktat.

Some states taking a particularly tough stance do not allow so-called safe list travelers. According to the European Commission, Hungary and Croatia have not adopted the list.

In order for Britain to be added to the list of safe countries, it would have to meet the criteria set by the EU.

Norway has also announced that it will not allow Britons who do not live in the country to enter from January 1.

Britons will be allowed to travel to EU states if they are exempt from restrictions. Exemptions apply to diplomats, those traveling for “imperative family reasons” and certain “highly skilled workers”.

