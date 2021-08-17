World

Briton Johnson wants to discuss Afghanistan with G7 as soon as possible

Photo of usama usama Send an email 30 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read

LONDON, Aug. 17 (Reuters) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to hold a virtual meeting of Group of Seven leaders at the earliest opportunity to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, his office said after the British leader s ‘was met on Tuesday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“The two leaders decided to use their bilateral and multilateral influence to encourage international partners to take a common approach to the challenges ahead,” Downing Street said in a statement after the two leaders spoke by telephone.

“The Prime Minister also stressed the need to agree on common international human rights standards to which any future Taliban government in Afghanistan will be held by the international community.

“The Prime Minister has indicated his intention to convene the G7 leaders for a virtual meeting to discuss it as soon as possible.” (Report by Michael Holden edited by William Schomberg)


Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 30 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Myanmar’s Karen ethnic commanders admit killing 25 men

3 hours ago

Your Tuesday briefing

6 hours ago

Explanation: Taliban takeover, what’s next for Afghanistan – Times of India

6 hours ago

The United States lays down the conditions for the recognition of a new Afghan government

10 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button