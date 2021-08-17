Briton Johnson wants to discuss Afghanistan with G7 as soon as possible

LONDON, Aug. 17 (Reuters) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to hold a virtual meeting of Group of Seven leaders at the earliest opportunity to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, his office said after the British leader s ‘was met on Tuesday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“The two leaders decided to use their bilateral and multilateral influence to encourage international partners to take a common approach to the challenges ahead,” Downing Street said in a statement after the two leaders spoke by telephone.

“The Prime Minister also stressed the need to agree on common international human rights standards to which any future Taliban government in Afghanistan will be held by the international community.

"The Prime Minister has indicated his intention to convene the G7 leaders for a virtual meeting to discuss it as soon as possible."