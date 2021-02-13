British virus variant likely deadlier, scientists say
LONDON – British government scientists are increasingly finding that the variant of the coronavirus first detected in Britain is linked to a higher risk of death than other versions of the virus, a devastating trend that highlights the serious risks and considerable uncertainties of this new phase of the pandemic.
The scientists said last month that there was a “realistic possibility” that the variant was not only more contagious than others, but also more deadly. Now they say in a new document that the variant is “likely” to be linked to an increased risk of hospitalization and death.
The UK government has not publicly announced the updated results, which are based on around twice as many studies as its previous assessment and include more deaths from Covid-19 cases caused by the new, known variant. under the name B.1.1.7. He posted the document on a government website on Friday.
The reasons for the high death rate are not entirely clear. Some evidence suggests that people infected with the variant may have higher viral loads, a feature that could not only make the virus more contagious but also potentially affect the effectiveness of some treatments.
But scientists are also trying to understand to what extent the increased risk of death may come from the propensity of the variant to spread very easily in environments such as nursing homes, where people are already vulnerable.
Whatever the explanation, UK government science advisers said on Saturday, the new findings have exposed the danger of countries easing restrictions as the variant takes hold.
The variant has distributed in at least 82 countries, and is being transmitted 35 to 45 percent more easily than other variants in the United States, scientists recently estimated. U.S. officials have suggested that the variant could be the dominant source of infection there by March.
“The big picture is a 40 to 60 percent increase in the risk of hospitalization and the risk of death,” Neil Ferguson, epidemiologist and science adviser to the UK government, said in an interview on Saturday. Referring to the strict restrictions on socialization that are in place across Britain, he said: “This reinforces the policy measures in place.”
Most cases of Covid-19, even those caused by the new variant, are not fatal. And government scientists were relying on studies that looked at a small proportion of all deaths.
Scientists have also struggled to explain the presence of underlying illnesses in people infected with the new variant and whether the cases originated in nursing homes.
They limited themselves largely to studying people who had tested positive for the virus at community testing sites, rather than in hospitals. One quirk of hospital testing means that many cannot detect an altered gene that is often used as a proxy for the variant.
One of the studies that fueled the government’s new findings also offered alarming, albeit very preliminary, signs that the high risk of the new variant was held mostly among black and Asian Britons. This raised the idea that, because the variant was more contagious, it could hit vulnerable populations harder.
Overall, government scientists’ assessment that the variant was “likely” to be linked to a higher risk of death still reported only 55-75% confidence in the discovery.
“I think these results may be genuine, although there are still several limitations and we need to understand what is causing them,” said Muge Cevik, infectious disease specialist at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. and scientific adviser to the British government. .
She added that “there are other explanations for this increased severity”, among which the variant can “transmit disproportionately in settings where more fragile people live”, such as nursing homes, because it is more transmissible.
The greatest danger of the new variant remains its propensity to spread: it is believed to be 30-50% more transmissible, although some scientists put the figure higher than that.
Since the first sample of the variant was collected in the south-east of England in September, it has become the main source of infection in Britain. It now represents more than 90% of cases in many regions of the country.
A strict lockdown recently brought the number of new cases down, but only after UK hospitals became overwhelmed. An easing of the lockdown could, however, sow a sharp increase in cases caused by the variant.
Nearly 117,000 people have died from the coronavirus in Britain, half of them since late November as the variant spread.
“It’s been pretty catastrophic in terms of mortality,” said Dr Ferguson, the epidemiologist. “And this is the result of both the increased transmissibility and the increased lethality.
A recent study by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, one of those relied on by government scientists, offered rough estimates of the effect of the variant. It looked at 3,382 deaths, including 1,722 in people infected with the variant, and estimated that the risk of death was 58% higher among cases caused by the variant.
For men aged 55 to 69, for example, this reduced the overall risk of death from 0.6% to 0.9%. For women in this age group, the overall risk of death fell from 0.2% to 0.3%.
“Calculating when we can lift the restrictions has to be influenced by this,” Simon Clarke, associate professor of cell microbiology at the University of Reading, said of the new report. “This provides further evidence that this variant is more lethal than the one we treated last time.”
He added that the results justified the UK government’s decision to sound the alarm on the variant in December and then release evidence last month that it was potentially more lethal. Some outside scientists initially dismissed the warnings.
“They didn’t withhold the data,” Prof Clarke said. “They were very frank about the uncertainty of things.”
Source link