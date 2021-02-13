British virus variant likely deadlier, scientists say

LONDON – British government scientists are increasingly finding that the variant of the coronavirus first detected in Britain is linked to a higher risk of death than other versions of the virus, a devastating trend that highlights the serious risks and considerable uncertainties of this new phase of the pandemic.

The scientists said last month that there was a “realistic possibility” that the variant was not only more contagious than others, but also more deadly. Now they say in a new document that the variant is “likely” to be linked to an increased risk of hospitalization and death.

The UK government has not publicly announced the updated results, which are based on around twice as many studies as its previous assessment and include more deaths from Covid-19 cases caused by the new, known variant. under the name B.1.1.7. He posted the document on a government website on Friday.

The reasons for the high death rate are not entirely clear. Some evidence suggests that people infected with the variant may have higher viral loads, a feature that could not only make the virus more contagious but also potentially affect the effectiveness of some treatments.