British virus strain has been in Germany since November – Times of India
BERLIN: The new strain of coronavirus sweeping through Britain has been in Germany since November, health officials said on Tuesday, after detecting the variant in a patient who died in the north of the country.
The researchers were able to “sequence the variant of the B1.1.7 virus in a person infected in November of this year,” the Lower Saxony health ministry said in a statement referencing new strain.
This is the same strain “responsible for a large part of the infections detected in the south of England,” he said.
The variant was found in an elderly patient with underlying health issues who has since died. His wife was also infected but survived.
The couple caught the virus after their daughter returned from a trip to Britain in mid-November, where she “in all likelihood” was infected with the new strain, the statement said.
Teams from the Hanover Faculty of Medicine (MHH) were able to identify the new strain after genome sequencing.
The results were then confirmed by a team from Charite Hospital in Berlin, which included Germany’s top virologist. Christian Drosten.
Germany had previously reported only one case of the new strain, in a woman who arrived from London on Thursday.
Britain sounded the alarm earlier this month over the variant, which authorities say is significantly more contagious.
Concerns over the tension have prompted many countries to suspend travel to and from Britain.
It has since been detected in several other countries, including Portugal, France, Jordan and South Korea.
Germany has banned arrivals from the UK by road, sea and air until January 6.
