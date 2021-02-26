British transgender stand-ups find comedy in hostile climate

Trans people say that feminists who don’t accept them are questioning their very humanity. “One of the worst things about the state of trans issues in the UK now is that it feels like there is an active attempt to dehumanize trans people,” Ives said. “We are often not seen as people. We are seen as a debate, an agenda or a trend. “

Ives, 30, said she has been talking about being transgender on stage since she first tried stand-up in 2017, and audiences seemed to ‘love that someone is talking about it’ , she said.

“Peak Trans,” her show, was in part a response to the toxic climate in Britain, she said. “If you make someone laugh, you’re not necessarily going to change your mind, but you’re at least showing them that you are a person,” she added.

On the show, even when Ives opened up about the anger at transgender people, she was never far from a silly joke. “Being trans isn’t the only thing about me,” she said at one point, adding that she was also a vegetarian. “I really, really, really wanted to go vegan this Christmas,” she said, “but as a trans woman, I just felt like I had done enough on my dad.”

Trans comedians have appeared on UK stages for decades. In December, the very popular Eddie Izzard makes the headlines after saying she wants to “be based in girl fashion” and uses her pronouns, having worn dresses and heels on stage since the early 1990s. Debra-Jane Appleby, a standing trans, won the Funny Women comedy award in 2005, and Bethany Black, who is also trans, has been a regular on the British comedy circuit for almost two decades.