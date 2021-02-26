British transgender stand-ups find comedy in hostile climate
LONDON – Jen Ives, a promising British actress, was recently dressed in mountaineering gear, ready to lead a trip to a summit called ‘Peak Trans’.
The mountain had been scribbled on a piece of cardboard and was the backdrop for an online show she was performing as part of the year Leicester Comedy Festival. But Ives said it was more than a prop: it was a metaphor for the daily struggles of transgender people in Britain, who continually face attacks, as if they were climbing a hill.
If that sounded like a tough premise for a comedy show, Ives insisted it would be fine. “I am more than qualified to take you to this hypothetical mountain.” After all, she said, “I’m transgender myself.”
Transgender people have never had greater visibility in British culture, but with that visibility came opposition to transgender rights, in mainstream news media and on social media. And in stand-up comedy, a medium that reacts to societal concerns, trans issues have often been treated like a punchline.
Entering the stage as a trans actress in this context, Ives said in a recent phone interview that she sometimes felt like she had to represent an entire community, when she preferred to just tell jokes.
Unlike the United States, where positions on transgender issues are divided along partisan lines, in Great Britain, eminent voices both politically left and right said, for example, that allowing transgender women to use bathrooms that match their gender identity endanger other women. (A 2018 study from the University of California, Los Angeles found that the concerns about security and privacy were unfounded.)
Jk rowling, the author of the “Harry Potter” books, is perhaps the best-known British figure to make such claims, and people, including many fans, have accused her of transphobia. In one test last year, she wrote that she sees the transgender rights movement as doing “demonstrable harm by seeking to erode ‘woman’ as a political and biological class and by providing cover to predators like little before her.
Dan Healey, an academic from the Center for Gender, Identity and Subjectivity at the University of Oxford, said in a telephone interview that the debate over transgender rights in Britain was stronger than in the USA. “What we have here is a debate between groups of feminists who accept that trans women are women, or who don’t,” he said.
Trans people say that feminists who don’t accept them are questioning their very humanity. “One of the worst things about the state of trans issues in the UK now is that it feels like there is an active attempt to dehumanize trans people,” Ives said. “We are often not seen as people. We are seen as a debate, an agenda or a trend. “
Ives, 30, said she has been talking about being transgender on stage since she first tried stand-up in 2017, and audiences seemed to ‘love that someone is talking about it’ , she said.
“Peak Trans,” her show, was in part a response to the toxic climate in Britain, she said. “If you make someone laugh, you’re not necessarily going to change your mind, but you’re at least showing them that you are a person,” she added.
On the show, even when Ives opened up about the anger at transgender people, she was never far from a silly joke. “Being trans isn’t the only thing about me,” she said at one point, adding that she was also a vegetarian. “I really, really, really wanted to go vegan this Christmas,” she said, “but as a trans woman, I just felt like I had done enough on my dad.”
Trans comedians have appeared on UK stages for decades. In December, the very popular Eddie Izzard makes the headlines after saying she wants to “be based in girl fashion” and uses her pronouns, having worn dresses and heels on stage since the early 1990s. Debra-Jane Appleby, a standing trans, won the Funny Women comedy award in 2005, and Bethany Black, who is also trans, has been a regular on the British comedy circuit for almost two decades.
In 2010, Black told The Guardian newspaper that “most people don’t care about me being trans.” In a recent video interview, she laughed when reminded of the comment.
“Yeah, that has changed a bit,” she said. At the time, people “thought there were maybe 10 or 15 transgender people in the world,” she said. “Now they say, ‘They are everywhere and they are trying to play sports!’”
Despite the fact she jokes about transphobia on stage, Black said the debate in Britain around trans people had taken a toll on her. “I was diagnosed with agoraphobia a few years ago, and a lot of it comes down to feeling constantly in this battle,” she said.
Comedians and TV shows that make lazy jokes about transgender people are tiring as well, Black said. These had become such a feature of the routines of some high-profile comedians that James Acaster, another British stand-up, scoffed at the trend by a set 2019.
Yet many comics avoided these jokes when they were part of the same programming as her, Black added. “No matter how bold and super pro-free speech they all are, a lot of them suddenly don’t say it when I’m on the bill,” she said. Comedian Adam Rowe is an exception, she added.
Rowe has a routine in which he says the Victoria’s Secret lingerie company wouldn’t cast transgender or plus size models in his shows.
“If you were born as a man, you can identify yourself as a woman,” he said. in the routine. “You can’t identify yourself as a Victoria’s Secret model,” he adds, telling an imaginary trans candidate, “Why not? Because your hands are like shovels, Brian. (Towards the end of the routine, he notes that Victoria’s Secret has, in fact, recently dumped a trans model.)
In an email, Rowe defended the joke. “Routine is not transphobic,” he said, adding that it was actually written to “make people who aren’t listening properly to think it is.” He said people were distracted by the buzzwords.
Ives said she’s seen non-trans comedians make trans material, and it could be “hilarious.” After all, “I can laugh at myself,” she says. But, she added, “most of the time it looks like a cheap dig.”
On several occasions during her career, she had to take the stage directly after a male comedian who had made jokes about transgender women, she added. She normally laughed at the comedian in response. “But that’s making the most of a bad situation,” Ives said. “I do not prefer.”
During his recent show, Ives gradually led his audience to the metaphorical peak of Peak Trans, stopping along the way to make jokes about transgender people in sports and his own coming out. But then, as the climbing team neared the top, a subject loomed. “I’m sorry,” Ives said. “We’re going to talk about JK Rowling.”
Ives first made a joke on Rowling’s recent novel “Troubled Blood,” which features a male killer disguising himself as a woman. Ives said she really wanted to “be an activist and talk about it.”
“The problem is,” she says, “this book is 1,000 pages long. I’m not reading this!
Rowling wanted “people like me to stop using female spaces,” Ives said. “And she wants me to use the men’s bathroom.”
Ives became calmer. “Trans women are a lot like spiders,” she said, “and not just because we’re hairy and set traps. We are like spiders because we are generally more afraid of you than of us.