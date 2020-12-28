World
British tourists sneak out of Swiss ski resort – Times of India
GENEVA: hundreds of Britishtourists forced to quarantine in the Swiss ski resort of Verbier fled overnight rather than see their holidays deteriorate, the local municipality said on Sunday.
About 200 of the 420 or so affected Britishtourists in the luxury alpine ski resort, under cover of darkness, the newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported.
Swiss ski resorts will explode with the search for snow Britishtourists – but a flight ban due to the new Covid-19 variant raging in England put those plans on ice.
The drastic decision by the Swiss government also provided for a 10-day retroactive quarantine for anyone arriving from Britain since December 14, following the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus which experts fear will spread further. quickly.
Some Britishtourists affected in Verbier left immediately, while others left it a bit before leaving.
“Many of them remained in quarantine for a day before leaving undetected under the cover of darkness”, Jean-Marc Sandoz, told SZ the spokesperson for the municipality of Bagnes at large.
He called the situation “the worst week our community has ever seen”.
Britishtourists normally represent 21% of Verbier’s clientele, and most start to arrive just after Christmas.
Vote SwissBest ski resort of the last two years, Verbier presents itself as offering “thrills, simple pleasures and a chic lifestyle”.
The Verbier Tourist Office organizes daily crisis cell meetings to try to deal with the constantly evolving situation of the coronavirus.
“It was when they saw that the meal trays remained intact that the hoteliers noticed that the customers were gone,” Sandoz told the ATS news agency.
He said that according to a survey of hotels in the ski resort on Saturday, fewer than 10 people are still in quarantine.
The others would have left or their quarantine period would have expired.
“We can’t blame them. In most cases the quarantine was untenable. Imagine four people staying in a 20 square meter hotel room,” Sandoz said.
He said that tourists left “a little angry with Switzerland” and with the feeling of having been “trapped”.
Flights between Switzerland and the two countries were halted on Monday, but the first outbound flights from Zurich to Britain resumed on Thursday.
Two cases of the new British a variant of coronavirus has been detected in Switzerland and one in the vicinity Liechtenstein, the Swiss Ministry of Health said on Sunday.
Two cases of the new South African variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19, have also been detected, the ministry said.
