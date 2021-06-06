British tourists are scrambling to return from Portugal after the announcement of a new quarantine.

British tourists rushed to leave Portugal over the weekend to exceed Tuesday’s deadline for a new UK government-imposed quarantine on those returning from Portugal over concerns over a dangerous virus variant . The country is one of the most popular destinations for British tourists.

Britain had recently placed Portugal and 12 other countries and territories with low numbers of coronavirus cases on a ‘green list’, allowing visitors from Britain to avoid a period of quarantine on their return from these places .

Britons tired by miserable winter and four-month nationwide lockdown had just started flocking to Portugalbecause most of the other places on the green list either did not accept tourists or were not already preferred destinations. The process still involved several forms and PCR virus tests, the costs of which can total hundreds of dollars.

Thursday’s decision to reintroduce restrictions came under heavy criticism from UK tour operators and opposition politicians. But the government defended the move as a health security requirement to help Britain fight a new variant of the coronavirus that was first detected in India, now known as the Delta variant.