British tourists are scrambling to return from Portugal after the announcement of a new quarantine.
British tourists rushed to leave Portugal over the weekend to exceed Tuesday’s deadline for a new UK government-imposed quarantine on those returning from Portugal over concerns over a dangerous virus variant . The country is one of the most popular destinations for British tourists.
Britain had recently placed Portugal and 12 other countries and territories with low numbers of coronavirus cases on a ‘green list’, allowing visitors from Britain to avoid a period of quarantine on their return from these places .
Britons tired by miserable winter and four-month nationwide lockdown had just started flocking to Portugalbecause most of the other places on the green list either did not accept tourists or were not already preferred destinations. The process still involved several forms and PCR virus tests, the costs of which can total hundreds of dollars.
Thursday’s decision to reintroduce restrictions came under heavy criticism from UK tour operators and opposition politicians. But the government defended the move as a health security requirement to help Britain fight a new variant of the coronavirus that was first detected in India, now known as the Delta variant.
the passage of Great Britain to travel rules for Portugal prompted thousands of UK tourists to pay extra to book early return flights. British Airways and other airlines have added flight capability to help them get home.
As British tourists headed early Sunday to Faro Airport, a major tourist hub in Portugal’s southern Algarve region, the line stretched well outside the terminal, according to British newspaper reports.
The latest quarantine decision came less than a week after thousands of English football fans traveled to Porto in northern Portugal to watch the Champions League final with no quarantine restrictions.
In Portugal, vendors were delighted to welcome tourists again, although some in the country complained about local restrictions being violated by foreign visitors, including wearing masks outside and a curfew. at 10:30 p.m.
The move by UK officials comes as cases generally remain low in Britain, although officials are working to contain outbreaks of the Delta variant. Cases are up 89% from the average of two weeks ago, while deaths are up 49%, according to a New York Times Database.
