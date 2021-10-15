British Tory lawmaker reportedly stabbed in south-east England

LONDON – A Conservative Party lawmaker was stabbed on Friday afternoon while meeting with local voters in the south-east of England, according to British media reports and comments from fellow MPs. London lawmaker David Amess’s office confirmed that an incident had taken place in the Southend area of ​​Essex but said it was unable to provide further details.

Although police did not immediately identify the stabbing victim in the region, several members of the Conservative and Labor parties referred to Mr Amess in reactions posted to social media.

In a statement, Essex Police said a suspect had been arrested and was in custody. They also said they recovered a knife from the scene.

Mr Amess, 69, was due to hold a meeting with voters at Belfairs Methodist Church in a district of Southend, Leigh-on-Sea, east London, where the attack is believed to have taken place. Photographs taken on site show a number of emergency responders and a cordoned off area around the church. Local media reported that an air ambulance had landed nearby.