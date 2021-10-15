British Tory lawmaker reportedly stabbed in south-east England
LONDON – A Conservative Party lawmaker was stabbed on Friday afternoon while meeting with local voters in the south-east of England, according to British media reports and comments from fellow MPs. London lawmaker David Amess’s office confirmed that an incident had taken place in the Southend area of Essex but said it was unable to provide further details.
Although police did not immediately identify the stabbing victim in the region, several members of the Conservative and Labor parties referred to Mr Amess in reactions posted to social media.
In a statement, Essex Police said a suspect had been arrested and was in custody. They also said they recovered a knife from the scene.
Mr Amess, 69, was due to hold a meeting with voters at Belfairs Methodist Church in a district of Southend, Leigh-on-Sea, east London, where the attack is believed to have taken place. Photographs taken on site show a number of emergency responders and a cordoned off area around the church. Local media reported that an air ambulance had landed nearby.
Iain Duncan Smith, a former leader of the Conservative Party, told the BBC: “It’s confirmed David has been stabbed several times, I understand, not once, which worries me a lot.”
The incident echoes other attacks on British lawmakers in recent years. In 2016 Jo Cox, a Labor lawmaker, was killed right-wing extremist targeted her outside of a meeting with voters. Stephen Timms, another Labor lawmaker, was stabbed in 2010.
In their statement, police said officers responded to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12:05 p.m.
“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe there is a continuing threat to the general public,” police said. They added that they wanted to thank the people who alerted them so quickly to the incident and requested additional information from potential witnesses or anyone with CCTV or other relevant footage.
Lawmakers from all walks of life have reacted with horror to the news and have expressed support for Mr Amess and his family. Andrew Bowie, a Conservative colleague, posted on twitter that he was “totally shocked by the news about my friend and colleague David Amess”.
“A man more devoted to his constituents than you could ever hope to meet,” Mr Bowie wrote. “To have been attacked like that during an operation is horrible. I pray for him and his family now.
Keir Starmer, Leader of the Labor Opposition party, wrote: “Horrible and deeply shocking news. I think of David, his family and his team.
In Britain, most MPs hold regular meetings, or surgeries, to allow their constituents to raise issues. While rallies keep politicians in touch with their constituents, surgeries can also make lawmakers vulnerable to security breaches.
Mr. Amess is a longtime member of the House of Commons and first came to Parliament in 1983. Firmly to the right of the Conservative Party, he is a longtime critic of the European Union and a supporter of the Brexit.
Although he never held a high office, Mr. Amess advanced a number of different causes during his political career, including animal welfare.
In 2016 Ms Cox died after being shot and stabbed by a right-wing extremist during a meeting in her parliamentary constituency of West Yorkshire. This attack took place in the prelude to the referendum on Brexit, and the perpetrator, Thomas Mair, an unemployed gardener, was life sentence for the murder.
Ms Cox’s husband Brendan Cox reacted to news of the attack on Mr Amess on Friday in a post on Twitter.
“Attacking our elected officials is an attack on democracy itself,” he wrote. “There is no excuse, no justification. It’s as loose as it gets.