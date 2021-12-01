British theatergoers cover up again, after months without masks.

Since the reopening of theaters in England without restrictions in July, one thing was as noticeable as the action on stage: the lack of masks in the audience.

Unlike Broadway theaters, patrons here weren’t required to wear face coverings, and many attendees chose to ignore the pre-show announcements encouraging them to mask themselves.

Several visiting theater critics were dismayed. Laura Collins-Hughes, written in the New York Times in September, said that in “almost every production I have seen there were loads – sometimes a majority – of naked people in the crowd, who felt reckless and delusional.”

Pierre Marc, written in the Washington Post in November, called London theaters “still shocking these days”. It had nothing to do with the action on stage, he added; it was entirely due to the lack of masks.