British theatergoers cover up again, after months without masks.
Since the reopening of theaters in England without restrictions in July, one thing was as noticeable as the action on stage: the lack of masks in the audience.
Unlike Broadway theaters, patrons here weren’t required to wear face coverings, and many attendees chose to ignore the pre-show announcements encouraging them to mask themselves.
Several visiting theater critics were dismayed. Laura Collins-Hughes, written in the New York Times in September, said that in “almost every production I have seen there were loads – sometimes a majority – of naked people in the crowd, who felt reckless and delusional.”
Pierre Marc, written in the Washington Post in November, called London theaters “still shocking these days”. It had nothing to do with the action on stage, he added; it was entirely due to the lack of masks.
Now that image may be about to change. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday made masks compulsory in shops and on public transport in England, in response to the newly discovered Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
He did not make them mandatory in cinemas, but several theaters have now done so voluntarily. On Monday, the Royal Shakespeare Company said face coverings would be required at its theaters in Stratford-upon-Avon, England, unless a participant is under 12 or has a medical exemption.
“We want to do everything we can to make sure we don’t have to cancel performances and disappoint our audiences,” company executive director Catherine Mallyon said in a statement.
Other theaters quickly followed. On Monday, Andrew Lloyd Webber, the composer and theater manager, quietly tightened the rules for the six theaters he owns in the West End. The site of his company has been updated to say, “All members of the public should wear a face covering throughout their visit, except when eating and drinking, or if they are medically exempt. These theaters used to ask for masks, but didn’t need them.
Tuesday the National theater, the Royal Opera, the English National Opera and the Old Vic also said they would make masks mandatory.
Periods might only last a few weeks. The National Theater website says the measure will be in place until December 19, “when the next government review of the Covid measures is due.”
So far, there seems to be little resistance to the changes. Kate Evans, spokesperson for the Royal Shakespeare Company, said 30 people had requested refunds or exchanged tickets for vouchers to see a future show since the warrant was announced, out of 6,000 who had booked to see his current show,The magician’s elephant. “
“The majority of the comments we have received regarding the decision have been very positive,” she said.
Source link