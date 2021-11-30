British spy chief warns China, Russia to harness AI

MI6 chief Richard Moore said Beijing and Moscow are “investing money” in technological advances that will reshape espionage and geopolitics.

The head of the UK’s foreign spy service warns China and Russia are rushing to harness artificial intelligence in a way that could revolutionize geopolitics over the next 10 years.

The world’s spies are trying to combat seismic technological advances that challenge traditional human-led espionage operations that have dominated espionage for thousands of years.

Richard Moore, head of the Secret Intelligence Service, known as MI6, said quantum engineering, technical biology, vast treasures of data and advances in computing power were a threat facing the West. ‘attack.

“Our adversaries are investing money and ambition in mastering artificial intelligence, quantum computing and synthetic biology, because they know that mastering these technologies will give them leverage”, Moore, who rarely makes public speeches, said Tuesday, Reuters reports. agency.

Moore, a former diplomat who turned MI6 chief in 2020, said technological advancements over the next decade could overtake any technological advancements of the past century.

“As a society, we still have to internalize this glaring fact and its potential impact on global geopolitics. But it’s a hot target for MI6, ”he said.

Russian and Chinese intelligence agencies are of particular concern to spies in the world’s liberal democracies, who have rushed to harness the power of a range of sophisticated technologies, sometimes at a faster rate than in the West.

Western intelligence agencies fear that Beijing will dominate all key emerging technologies within decades, especially artificial intelligence, synthetic biology and genetics.

China’s economic and military rise over the past 40 years is considered one of the most important geopolitical events of recent times, with the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, which ended the war. cold.

MI6, described by novelists as the employer of some of the most memorable fictional spies from George Smiley from John le Carré to James Bond by Ian Fleming, operates overseas and is tasked with defending the UK and its interests.

Moore said the service should change to take advantage of new technology.

“We can’t hope to replicate the global tech industry, so we have to tap into it,” he said.