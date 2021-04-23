British spy agency MI5 has joined Instagram. It is not for taste.

“No, we don’t know where Tupac is,” the The CIA tweeted in 2014.

In 2016, the agency tweeted a Real-time account of the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden on his fifth birthday. A spokesperson for the agency said ABC back in the days when tweets were meant to “remember the day and honor all who made this achievement”. However, this decision was widely rejected and left many wondering why an intelligence agency needed a social media presence.

The CIA’s own Instagram account features light series, including #humansofCIA, which puts the spotlight on employees. The agency, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday, also recently renamed its website with a decidedly minimalist aesthetic.

Other intelligence agencies, including the FBI, which has Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, Instagram and YouTube accounts, are active on social media.

Michael Landon-Murray, professor at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs who has researches the use of social media by US intelligence agencies, said social media is now part of “image and brand management” for intelligence agencies and “a checkbox.”

“A lot of what intelligence agencies do is some kind of inherently ugly business,” he said. Social media can be a way for organizations to demystify the public about their operations and “to look cool, to look funny – in a way, almost fooling the public,” he said. -he declares.

Those who follow intelligence agencies on social media tend to fully support the agencies or be antagonistic to them, he said.

“I think there are potentially useful uses, and ultimately I hope that if the public understands intelligence agencies better, we can have better conversations about things like the effectiveness of advanced interrogation techniques.” , did he declare.