British ruling party wins landslide victory in opposition stronghold

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Tories on Friday won a stunning election victory in an opposition stronghold, after Britain staged its first big ballot test since Brexit and the coronavirus crisis.

The regional and local ‘Super Thursday’ elections could reshape the UK as pro-independence forces in Scotland, where the vote for the decentralized parliament has also taken place, are trying to break up.

Results in Scotland are due on Saturday.

But England’s first results on Friday showed the Tories had won a landslide at the parliamentary seat of Hartlepool in the north-east, a blow to the opposition Labor Party and its leader Keir Starmer.

Hartlepool, a Rust Belt constituency deep in mainstream Labor hearts that has never voted Tory since its inception in 1974, has seen a 16% shift towards Tories.

“This is a truly historic result and a day to remember,” said newly elected Conservative MP for Hartlepool, Jill Mortimer.

“Labor has taken the people of Hartlepool for granted for too long.”

His victory has continued the trend since the last election in December 2019, when Brexit was the dominant issue and the Tories grabbed a series of seats through Labor’s so-called ‘red wall’ in the north of the country. ‘England.

– ‘Shattering’ –

The vote in strongly pro-Brexit Hartlepool took place alongside local elections across much of the country after the outgoing Labor Party resigned over allegations of sexual harassment.

In 2019 – Labor’s worst election result since 1935, under the far-left leadership of Jeremy Corbyn – a quarter of Hartlepool’s electorate opted for the upstart Brexit party.

Now, with Britain’s full withdrawal from the European Union and the party’s name change, those voters seemed to be flocking to Conservatives rather than Labor.

The result will put pressure on Starmer, the leader elected a year ago promising to rebuild the party and reconnect with his traditional voters.

The story continues

“There is no way to hide the fact that this is a shocking outcome for the Labor Party,” Labor MP Steve Reed told the BBC.

“This tells us that the pace of change within the Labor Party has not been fast enough. We need to accelerate it.”

Ahead of the official results at Hartlepool, a giant inflatable Johnson appeared outside the building where the vote count was taking place.

The ballooning premier, with his messy blonde hair, gave two thumbs up.

The result suggests that Johnson continues to enjoy popularity in former Labor strongholds and has enjoyed a ‘vaccine rebound’ – even though Britain has suffered one of the world’s worst deaths from Covid- 19.

“The work to repay that faith begins now, as we continue our agenda to move forward and rebuild better after the pandemic,” said Conservative Party Co-Chair Amanda Milling.

– ‘Mountain to climb’ –

Johnson, who has been hassled in recent weeks by several scandals, has campaigned on his record as the leader who ultimately “made Brexit”, supported the economy during the pandemic and launched a successful vaccination campaign.

With early results showing that his Tories are also successful in the Northeastern as well as the Midlands and Southeast councils, Starmer faces an increasingly difficult task of toppling him in the next general election scheduled for 2024.

“Let’s not forget: Johnson delivered Brexit, the PM is popular with Leave voters, the Conservative government has spent massive £ on the pandemic and oversaw an incredibly successful vaccine rollout,” said Jane Green , professor of politics at the University of Oxford, on Twitter.

Starmer had previously downplayed expectations for the Labor Party, stressing “I never thought we would climb the mountain we have to climb in just one year”.

“We have to rebuild for the next general election – that is the task at hand,” he said before Thursday.

The results of the vote which took place for local councils in England, regional mayors including London, and for decentralized assemblies in Wales and Scotland, are expected later on Friday and over the weekend.

In Edinburgh, the Scottish National Party (SNP) is seeking a pro-independence majority to pressure Johnson to allow another referendum on the UK split, after most Scots voted in 2014 to stay.

“It’s really on a razor’s edge,” SNP chief and Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted Thursday, calling for participation as she campaigns to hold a second plebiscite once the pandemic has subsided.

