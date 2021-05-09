British royalty offers to sell access to Vladimir Putin: report – Times of India

Britain’s Prince Michael of Kent (AFP, file photo)

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth’s cousin, Prince Michael of Kent, was caught offering investors access to the Kremlin in return for personal gain, according to a Sunday Times and Channel 4 investigation.

The embarrassing claims come at a time of dire relations between London and Moscow, most notably after the 2018 poisoning of a former Russian spy in England.

Prince Michael told undercover reporters posing as investors in South Korea in a virtual meeting which, for £ 10,000 (11,500 euros) per day, he could make “confidential” representations to the Russian president Vladimir Poutine the entourage of.

Channel 4’s Dispatches program and the weekly newspaper created a bogus South Korean gold company – House of Haedong.

The prince said he could also give the company royal endorsement in a speech recorded for $ 200,000 (€ 164,000), with his home at Kensington Palace as a backdrop.

In a taped meeting with undercover journalists, his business partner Lord Reading called the prince “Her Majesty’s unofficial ambassador to Russia.”

“I think it’s a bit low-key, we’re talking quite quietly here,” he reportedly said.

“Because we wouldn’t want the world to know that they see Putin just for business reasons, if you follow me.”

Reading took advantage of an event at Kensington Palace in 2013, in which the prince was a guest, to sell Putin access, investigators said.

The event also allowed for a personal meeting with the Russian leader at a later date.

Prince Michael’s office told the British Press Association he has no special relationship with Putin and “receives no public funding and earns a living from a consultancy company he has run for over 40 years. . ”

“They last met in June 2003 and Prince Michael has had no contact with him or his office since then.

“Lord Reading is a good friend who, in trying to help, made suggestions that Prince Michael would not or could not have accomplished.”

Reading admitted a mistake. “I made a mistake and over-promised and for that I really regret,” he said.

The 78-year-old prince was awarded the Order of Friendship of Russia in 2009 when Putin was prime minister.

“Royals for Hire” airs Monday on Channel 4.