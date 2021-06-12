British Prime Minister stands firm on post-Brexit trade and calls for pragmatism

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson maintained his position on post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland in talks with French, German and European Union leaders on Saturday, calling for ” pragmatism and compromise “to find a solution.

His spokesperson told reporters other issues were raised during talks with the leaders and rejected the idea that President Emmanuel Macron asked Britain to stick to his divorce deal. with the EU if it wanted a reset of relations with France.

Johnson, who is hosting a meeting of the G7 – the world’s most advanced economies – in southwest England this weekend, is keen to play down the row with the EU over their divorce deal and put focus on global issues.

But the spokesperson said the so-called Northern Ireland protocol, which is part of the Brexit deal that covers trade with the British province, was brought up on Saturday in talks with Macron, German Chancellor Angela. Merkel and European leaders.

“It is important to stress again, along with Macron and Merkel a number of questions were raised … The Prime Minister (Prime Minister) in any case (expressed) confidence in the UK’s position in regarding the Northern Ireland protocol and the desire for pragmatism and compromise on all sides, ”the spokesperson said.

Asked about Macron’s proposal to restore relations if Britain showed it would respect the Brexit deal it signed, he added: “This is not how I would characterize the meeting of this The Prime Minister and President Macron agreed on the need to deepen the bilateral relationship between the United Kingdom and France … there was no dependence on that linked to the protocol. “

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton)