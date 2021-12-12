British Prime Minister promises quicker booster shots as he warns of ‘Omicron wave’

The British Prime Minister has said that anyone aged 18 and over will be offered a third shot of the vaccine by the end of this month to fight Omicron.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK was facing a ‘tidal wave’ of infections from Omicron coronavirus variant, and announced a huge increase in booster vaccinations to strengthen the defenses against it.

“No one should have the slightest doubt: there is an Omicron tidal wave ahead,” he said in a televised address on Sunday, after the country’s medical advisers increased COVID alert level due to a “rapid rise” in infection with the variant, which originated in South Africa last month.

In his speech, the British Prime Minister announced that anyone aged 18 and over will be offered a third shot of the vaccine by the end of the month in response to the Omicron “emergency”. The previous target was the end of January.

“I fear that we now face an emergency in our battle against the new Omicron variant, and we urgently need to strengthen our vaccine protection wall to keep our friends and loved ones safe,” he said. said, adding that cases of the communicable variant are doubling every two to three days.

An update on the recall jabs. https://t.co/73NbmmhTiP – Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 12, 2021

Johnson said it was “now clear that two doses of the vaccine just isn’t enough” to fully protect against the new variant.

However, he said: “Our scientists believe that with a third dose, a booster dose, we can all increase our level of protection.

He announced a “national mission” to provide booster vaccines, with pop-up vaccination centers, seven-day-a-week clinics supported by teams of military planners and thousands of volunteer vaccinators.

The announcement came after a photo of Johnson has emerged Sunday, flanked by colleagues holding a Christmas quiz in Downing Street last year as London was under coronavirus restrictions.

Johnson’s December 31 target applies to England. The rest of the UK – Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – are also expected to step up their vaccination campaigns.

British scientists believe existing vaccines appear to be less effective at preventing symptomatic infections in people exposed to Omicron, although preliminary data shows efficacy appears to increase between 70 and 75 percent after a third dose of the vaccine.

Concerns over the new strain led Johnson’s Tory government to reintroduce restrictions that were lifted almost six months ago [File: Henry Nicholls/Reuters]

British health advisers said earlier on Sunday that the public health risk assessment would move from level three to level four – the second highest level – indicating that “transmission is high and pressure on services health is widespread and substantial or increasing ”.

The Chief Medical Officers of Health for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland said the emergence of the new, highly transmissible strain “adds an additional and rapidly growing risk to the public and health services. health ”at a time when COVID-19 is already prevalent.

Doctors said early evidence showed Omicron was spreading much faster than the currently dominant Delta variant, and vaccines offered less protection against it. UK officials have said Omicron will likely replace Delta as the dominant strain in the UK within days.

Concerns over the new strain led Johnson’s Tory government to reintroduce restrictions that were lifted almost six months ago. Masks should be worn in most indoor environments, COVID-19 certificates should be presented to enter nightclubs, and people are encouraged to work from home if possible.

However, many scientists have said this is unlikely to be enough and are calling for tougher measures, which the government has so far resisted.

Scientists in South Africa, where Omicron was first identified, said they were seeing signs it could cause less severe disease than Delta, but warn it is too early to be sure .