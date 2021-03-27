World
British Prime Minister condemns further unrest in English city of Bristol – Times of India
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday condemned the “shameful attacks” on police after a third night of violence hit the western town of Bristol by demonstrators condemning the new criminality legislation.
Bristol police arrested 10 people on Friday evening after what they called “violent conduct “during the protest, which reached 1,000 participants despite the government’s ban on mass gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Previous “Kill the Bill” demonstrations in Bristol last Sunday and Tuesday also turned violent, with protesters demanding the withdrawal of legislation, which critics say severely limits the right to peaceful protest.
“Shameful attacks were launched on police officers in Bristol last night,” Johnson said on Twitter.
“Our officers should not have to face the fact that bricks, bottles and fireworks are thrown at them by an intentional mob with violence and causing property damage,” he said.
“The police and the city have my full support.”
Protesters in Bristol accused police of excessive force and mocked them on Friday after local force was forced to admit it was wrong in initially saying some officers suffered broken bones last Sunday.
More protests against the bill are scheduled for later Saturday in UK cities including Manchester, Nottingham and Sheffield, but police are warning people to stay away due to the coronavirus ban.
