British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to India canceled due to Covid outbreak – Times of India

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday canceled his trip to India on April 25 due to the grim Covid situation in the country and said he would organize a virtual call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi rather.The announcement came just ahead of British Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s announcement in the Communal room that India would be added to the Red List from 4 a.m. UK time (8:30 a.m. IST) on Friday April 23, meaning anyone who is not a citizen or resident British or Irish cannot enter UK if it has been in India within the past 10 days.Downing Street and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the decision to cancel Johnson’s trip was a joint decision. “I think it’s only reasonable to postpone given the shape of the pandemic in India,” Johnson said. “Everyone has a huge sympathy for India and what it is going through. I will speak to Narendra Modi next Monday and we will do everything we can virtually, and I look forward to doing it in person as we go. as circumstances permit. ”

The trip aimed to see the announcement of a strengthened trade partnership after Brexit, as well as various announcements on climate change and strengthening defense and security ties in the Indo-Pacific Region. The Ficci had planned a first India-United Kingdom health summit with the presence of the two PMs. Government officials told TOI that all planned announcements were now “in limbo.”

A trade delegation was supposed to accompany Johnson, but this was never finalized due to the deterioration of the situation.

Lord Karan Bilimoria, Confederation of British Industry (CBI), said: “Companies are still hoping that a stronger trade deal with India is on the horizon – an ambitious deal that is expected to quadruple bilateral trade to £ 100 billion by 2030.”

Jim Bligh, Chairman of CII UK India Business Forum, said: “Businesses know that the hard work of negotiating a stronger business partnership continues in spite of everything, and we look forward to the signing of this important document.”

Others said it would have been a bad idea to continue the journey. “Narendra Modi should focus on getting oxygen tanks and PPE to hospitals rather than photo ops with a foreign dignitary,” said a business leader. “Coming to the end of an election campaign was not a good idea even before the surge in Covid affairs. The entire government apparatus focused on national elections,” he said. “Modi will be going to Europe before the G7 and it would be a better time for them to meet. It has been clear to companies for the past two weeks that the trip could not take place. I think this shows how good the No. 10 considers the trip important. Did not cancel it until it became untenable. ”

“If the situation improves in India, Boris could travel to India before the G7 summit. There may be announcements after the virtual meeting and there are announcements he might like to keep. for a face-to-face meeting, ”an Indian diplomat said.

A spokesperson for the Department of External Affairs said: “Given the current situation at Covid, it has been agreed that the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom will not visit India next week. two leaders attach the utmost importance to taking the UK-India partnership to its full potential and we look forward to an in-person meeting later this year. ”