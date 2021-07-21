World
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked to apologize to those over 80 after former aide’s claims about Covid – Times of India
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was asked to apologize on Wednesday by saying Parliament to the country’s elderly following claims by his former collaborator that he rejected the need for a second lockdown last year because those who die from Covid were “essentially over 80 years old”.
Appearing for his weekly Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQ) session in the House of Commons away from his self-isolation in his country residence in Checkers, Johnson has been confronted by the opposition with allegations of Dominique cummings in a BBC interview on Tuesday.
Johnson did not deny making the comments, in October last year, when he said the government was making “incredibly difficult balancing decisions” at the time.
“Nothing that I can say about this virtual shipping box or anything that I can do can make up for the loss and suffering that people have endured in this pandemic,” he said.
Opposition Labor Leader Keir Starmer continued, “I think we need to verify that the line at Checkers is working because the Prime Minister’s answers bear no resemblance to the questions I actually ask him.”
the Scottish National Party (SNP), Ian Blackford, also asked for an apology, adding: “How can anyone trust a Prime Minister who actually typed the words ‘Get Covid and live longer’?”
And he reiterated his call for an immediate public inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic.
Johnson said it was “fair” for the investigation to start early next year when the country would be in a “much better position”, adding: “This doesn’t mean we don’t continue to learn lessons All the time”.
The interaction took place at the last PMQs before the British Parliament goes on summer vacation, what the opposition has called a “summer of chaos” amid confusion over government policy on exemptions for those notified by the National health service (NHS) application of a positive Covid contact and Covid passports for nightclubs.
“When it comes to confusing the Prime Minister is a great broadcaster,” the Labor leader said.
Johnson accused the Labor leader of trying to “score cheap political points”.
Appearing for his weekly Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQ) session in the House of Commons away from his self-isolation in his country residence in Checkers, Johnson has been confronted by the opposition with allegations of Dominique cummings in a BBC interview on Tuesday.
Johnson did not deny making the comments, in October last year, when he said the government was making “incredibly difficult balancing decisions” at the time.
“Nothing that I can say about this virtual shipping box or anything that I can do can make up for the loss and suffering that people have endured in this pandemic,” he said.
Opposition Labor Leader Keir Starmer continued, “I think we need to verify that the line at Checkers is working because the Prime Minister’s answers bear no resemblance to the questions I actually ask him.”
the Scottish National Party (SNP), Ian Blackford, also asked for an apology, adding: “How can anyone trust a Prime Minister who actually typed the words ‘Get Covid and live longer’?”
And he reiterated his call for an immediate public inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic.
Johnson said it was “fair” for the investigation to start early next year when the country would be in a “much better position”, adding: “This doesn’t mean we don’t continue to learn lessons All the time”.
The interaction took place at the last PMQs before the British Parliament goes on summer vacation, what the opposition has called a “summer of chaos” amid confusion over government policy on exemptions for those notified by the National health service (NHS) application of a positive Covid contact and Covid passports for nightclubs.
“When it comes to confusing the Prime Minister is a great broadcaster,” the Labor leader said.
Johnson accused the Labor leader of trying to “score cheap political points”.