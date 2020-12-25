British pound drops below high in years after Brexit deal

Investors say the UK-EU trade deal leaves the UK facing many economic uncertainties. A US COVID-19 relief bill stuck in Congress is also keeping investors edgy.

The British pound hovered below a two-and-a-half-year high on Friday after the UK and the European Union reached a tightly focused Brexit trade deal, while general sentiment in currency markets was tempered by economic relief blocked by coronavirus in the United States. package.

The UK struck the Brexit trade deal with the EU just seven days before leaving the world’s largest trading bloc.

The British pound was last at $ 1.3549, failing to break above the two-and-a-half-year high of $ 1.3625 reached last week. Against the euro, the pound hit 89.80 British pence to the euro, after hitting a three-week high of 89.54 on Thursday.

The British currency also hit a three-and-a-half-month high of 141.06 yen before falling back to 140.22 against the Japanese currency, although trade was slow as many financial markets were closed for Christmas.

Among the few key stock markets traded on Christmas Day, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was mostly flat, down just 0.02% to 26,662.34 in morning trading. The larger Topix rose 0.08 percent to 1,775.74.

Although the Brexit deal will preserve the UK’s zero-tariff, quota-free access to the EU single market and prevent an economically damaging ‘no deal’ exit, it does not cover the financial sector much larger and more influential country. And Brussels has not yet decided to grant the United Kingdom access to the Union’s financial markets.

‘Just the beginning’

“It’s important to recognize that this is just the start of a new business relationship to build on,” wrote Gavin Friend, senior market strategist at National Australia Bank in London.

“We should also expect both sides to turn the deal around in their respective ways designed for domestic consumption. Invariably, the national press will speak respectively of “victories” against the other team. “

While the deal was a relief for market participants, the stripped-down nature of the pact leaves the UK much more detached from the EU, analysts say. This suggests that UK assets could remain below the value of their global peers for some time to come after they fell after the 2016 referendum that resulted in the decision to leave the bloc.

“Now that the deal is done, over time we will start to see the economic impact of leaving the EU. And I think that’s clearly negative for the UK economy, ”said Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.

“I think the pound is going to slide after everything that is positive about a deal has already been taken into account,” he added.

The increasing prevalence of COVID-19 cases in England, with one in 85 people infected last week as a new, more infectious strain of virus rages in the south-east of the country, is also hampering the UK economy in the short term .

Stuck dollar

The US dollar was confined to a narrow range as the $ 2.3 trillion coronavirus standoff in Washington continued and raised the prospect of a partial government shutdown.

Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have blocked attempts to change coronavirus aid and the government’s spending program, leaving its status in doubt after President Donald Trump demanded significant changes of the legislation.

After months of political wrangling, the U.S. Congress overwhelmingly approved an $ 892 billion coronavirus emergency aid bill on Monday containing a one-time payment of $ 600 to individuals to help them cope with an economy America hampered by the pandemic.

The dollar traded at 103.55 yen, down 0.2% on the day, while the euro traded almost at $ 1.2188.

The dollar index – a measure of the greenback’s value against a basket of key global currencies – stood at 90.285, off its two-and-a-half-year low of 89.723 hit last week.

The offshore Chinese yuan was little changed at 6.5185 to the dollar.