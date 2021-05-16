World

British police investigate video of anti-Semitic abuse from cars – Times of India

LONDON: British police were investigating videos posted on social media on Sunday which appeared to show violent anti-Semitic language to be shouted from a convoy of cars crossing London.
The footage appears to show several cars adorned with Palestinian flags driving through an area of ​​north London with a large Jewish population. At one point, a man’s voice can be heard through a loudspeaker shouting profanity and saying ‘rape their daughters’. “We are aware of a video appearing to show anti-Semitic language being shouted from a car convoy in the St John’s Wood area this afternoon,” metropolitan police said in a statement. “The agents are carrying out urgent investigations to identify those responsible. This kind of behavior will not be tolerated. ”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the images, which arrived just before the Jewish holiday of Shavuot.

“There is no place for anti-Semitism in our society,” he said on Twitter. “Before Shavuot, I support BrittanyJews who shouldn’t have to endure the kind of shameful racism we’ve seen today. On Saturday, thousands of demonstrators gathered in front of the Israeli embassy in London to protest against Israel strikes Gaza during a week of conflict. It was one of the many demonstrations around the world.

At least 188 Palestinians and eight Israelis have been killed in the worst Israeli-Palestinian violence since a 50-day war in Gaza in 2014.




