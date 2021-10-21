British police indict suspect in murder of lawmaker

LONDON – British police on Thursday charged a 25-year-old man with murder in the murder of David Amess, a lawmaker who was stabbed in a town east of London last week. The attack rocked the British political establishment and heightened concerns about security measures for Members of Parliament.

The man charged was Ali Harbi Ali from north London. The police said in a press release that he had also been charged with preparing for terrorist acts and would appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court later today.

Mr Amess, a Conservative Party lawmaker who represented part of Southend, a town in Essex County, was meeting with voters at a church in the Leigh-on-Sea neighborhood at the time of the attack. Members of the local community were shocked by the brazen public massacres in their seaside town.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and lawmakers from all political backgrounds on Monday paid tribute to Mr. Amess in speeches in Parliament. Mr Johnson called him a “patriot who believed passionately in this country, in its people, in its future.”