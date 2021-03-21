World
British police arrest 36 in lockdown protests – Times of India
LONDON: London Police arrested dozens of people on Saturday after thousands flocked to the UK capital to protest the ongoing coronavirus lockdown restrictions, with the city police force in the spotlight on his officer’s conduct after a series of recent incidents.
The Metropolitan police service said he had made 36 arrests, most of them for violating month-old virus regulations forbidding people to leave the house except for a limited number of reasons.
Several thousand people are estimated to have gathered for the protests, which kicked off at noon on Saturday in Hyde Park.
After the crowd passed through central London, a group of around 100 returned to the park where police said they had launched missiles at officers.
“Several were injured as a result of targeted assaults,” Assistant Deputy Commissioner Laurence Taylor, who led the law enforcement operation, said in a statement.
“It is totally unacceptable and sad that the officers who enforce the regulations who are there to protect us are all victims violent attacks. ”
England’s Covid-19 lockdown measures have been in place since early January, when Brittany has seen increased rates of infection, hospitalizations and deaths.
The situation has improved markedly since then, and the Prime Minister Boris Johnson Last month, a gradual easing of restrictions was introduced, with the strict stay-at-home order due to end later this month.
Anti-lockdown protests in the hundreds, if not thousands, have taken place regularly during the pandemic, often resulting in a small number of arrests.
– Met complaints upheld – However, police response to Saturday’s protests has come under special scrutiny in light of outrage over the Met’s handling of a weekend vigil -end last for a woman who was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by a member of the same force.
On this occasion, the police clashed with the predominantly female crowd of several hundred physically restrained demonstrators, arresting four people.
Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, who had to resign as a result of the events, accepted internal and independent reviews of the officers’ reaction.
But in a development likely to increase the pressure on the force, the Observer The newspaper revealed on Sunday that Met employees faced hundreds of allegations of sexual misconduct between 2012 and 2018.
According to documents consulted under freedom of information laws, 119 out of 594 complaints were confirmed after investigation.
The charges examined included that one police officer had sex with a rape victim and another assaulted a domestic violence survivor, he said.
The rape victim complained that the officer “took advantage of her vulnerability and had sex with her twice,” reported The Observer, with the officer subsequently fired.
The Met told the newspaper the allegations concerned “a small percentage of the staff” but took “allegations of this nature extremely seriously.”
“If it turns out that the standards have fallen below what is expected, we take the appropriate steps to ensure both accountability and that lessons are learned from each case,” he added.
Meanwhile, recent events have also sparked renewed debate over legal restrictions on protests during the pandemic.
More than 60 lawmakers signed a letter on Saturday, coordinated by rights groups Freedom and Big Brother Watch, warning that the criminalization of protest “is not acceptable and is arguably not legal”.
