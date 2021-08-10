British plan thwarts access to truth about Northern Ireland ‘problems’

The move was announced by Brandon Lewis, UK Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, in July, and would bar all litigation related to the conflict with the introduction of a statute of limitations that would apply equally to all incidents related to unrest.

This would “effectively institute a de facto amnesty and general impunity for serious human rights violations committed during this period,” according to experts.

Flagrant violation

“We express our deep concern that the plan set out in the July declaration prevents the pursuit of justice and accountability for the grave human rights violations committed during the unrest, and undermines the rights of victims to the truth and to an effective remedy for the harm suffered, placing the United States in flagrant violation of its international obligations, ”they said in A declaration.

Experts recalled that in presenting the plan, Lewis justified the measures by stating that criminal justice can hinder truth, information retrieval and reconciliation.

They feared that this justification “confuses reconciliation and impunity”, noting that criminal justice is an essential pillar of transitional justice processes.

“The essential elements of a transitional justice approach – truth, justice, reparation, memorialization and guarantees of non-repetition – cannot be traded against each other in an exercise of ‘choice and choice’,” they said. underline.

Oral history initiative

More than 3,500 people were killed and 40,000 injured during the unrest, which began in the late 1960s.

Fighting between British forces and the so-called Irish Republican Army (IRA), and between other paramilitary groups across the Catholic-Protestant sectarian divide in Northern Ireland, ended, for the most part, with the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in April 1998.

The British government’s proposal provides for the creation of a new independent body where people can receive information about their loved ones who have died or been injured in the conflict. He also calls for the adoption of an oral history initiative.

All the truth

“The proposed plan does not appear to include measures to establish the whole truth about the human rights violations perpetrated during the unrest and the circumstances, reasons and responsibilities that led to them,” the experts said.

They added that the proposal also does not appear to ensure that this truth is accessible to all victims and to society as a whole, with due regard to the needs and safety of victims and with their full consent.

They further noted the insufficient clarification of the declarations of recognition proposed by the various actors in the Troubles, and how this would be in line with international standards for public apologies.

Independent voices

The two experts who issued the statement are Fabián Salvioli, United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Promotion of Truth, Justice, Redress and Guarantees of Non-Repetition, and Morris Tidball-Binz, Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions.

They were appointed by the UN Human Rights Council and are neither United Nations personnel nor paid by the Organization.