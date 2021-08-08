British parliamentarians create group to raise awareness in Westminster about cross-border terrorism in the Indo-Pacific – Times of India

Houses of Parliament, London (file photo)

LONDON: A new Indo-Pacific-focused parliamentary group has been set up to provide a comprehensive regional perspective to UK parliamentarians and to promote a better understanding in the UK parliament of the region’s issues in order to foster greater cooperation between like-minded democracies.

The objectives of the Indo-Pacific APPG (All Party Parliamentary Group), made up of Labor and Conservative MPs and peers, include raising awareness of cross-border infiltrations, terrorist training camps, the impact on communities living in the areas. borders, the treatment of minority communities, youth radicalization and religious indoctrination, and the impact globally and on communities in the region.

The APPG will promote closer cooperation between the UK and India in the fight against terrorism, security and trade.

The announcement comes at a time when the UK is stepping up its defense and security cooperation in the region. The UK’s Carrier Strike Group is in the region and on Thursday the UK officially became ASEAN’s first new dialogue partner since 1966. In March, in its integrated review, the UK realigned its foreign policy to “lean” towards the Indo-Pacific.

“The Indo-Pacific APPG provides a unique platform to raise the tone on the sub-continental security paradigm in the UK parliament. There is a general gap in information and understanding on issues related to terrorism and the geopolitics of the region here in the UK. »Declared Lord Rami Ranger, vice-president of the APPG.

“This APPG will focus on the security paradigm in the Indo-Pacific and will include issues relating to geopolitics, radicalization, secessionism, separatism and terrorism in the subcontinent and its impact on a global scale. and specifically in the UK, ”said Bob Blackman, the chairman of the APPG. “The Indo-Pacific is emerging as one of the most vital regions of the post-Brexit and post-pandemic international order. It holds the key to the future of world trade,” he said. declared.

“In recent years, we have witnessed a serious escalation of the security situation with continuing tensions with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir, a Chinese aggression in Ladakh, the continued impact of sponsored cross-border terrorism and of radicalization in the Kashmir Valley and support for other secessionist elements, “said Blackman.” I hope to counter the false propaganda about the region and keep political parties honest with information about the region and foster greater cooperation among like-minded democracies on security issues, ”Blackman added.

“This APPG will be an opportunity to highlight the success observed in India in recent years in improving living standards and creating greater prosperity,” said Vice President Theresa Villiers.

The APPG will promote multi-stakeholder visits to the region, dialogue with representatives of the region, inter-community dialogues for the region and engagement with diaspora communities in the UK.

APPGs are not formal parliamentary bodies. The Indo-Pacific APPG will appear on the new edition of the APPG Register, the authoritative list of these groups, around 25 August.