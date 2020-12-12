British Navy prepares to mobilize armed vessels against French fishermen if negotiators cannot reach Brexit deal

French trawler Le Dolmen in the North Sea, off the British coast in December. Pascal Rossignol / Reuters

Four armed British Royal Navy vessels are on standby to protect British fisheries from French fishermen, in the event of a no-deal Brexit, according to several reports.

The four vessels would be allowed to board and impound any French or European fishing vessel within 200 miles of the UK coast, according to Reuters.

“The MOD has conducted extensive planning and preparation to ensure that Defense is ready for a range of scenarios at the end of the transition period,” a UK government official said on Saturday, according to reports from Reuters and CNN.

Visit the Business Insider homepage for more stories.

The British Royal Navy has reportedly put four of its armed ships on hold to protect its coastal waters from French fishermen, as Brexit negotiations between the UK and the EU continue to focus on territorial rights to the sea between the two countries.

“The MOD has conducted extensive planning and preparation to ensure Defense is ready for a range of scenarios at the end of the transition period,” a representative said on Saturday, according to reports from Reuters and CNN.

The representative added: “This preparation includes a relief package of 14,000 people to ensure that we are ready to support other government departments and authorities during the winter period, including with the European transition, Covid-19 and potential severe weather events.

The UK is due to complete its transition out of the EU at the end of the year, with or without a new trade deal. The dispute over fishing grounds has been one of the three “critical” problems on which the EU and UK Brexit negotiators were unable to agree, according to a joint statement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission over the weekend. last end.

Under current EU regulations, the waters between the UK and France have been mostly open to fishing vessels from both countries and any other EU fisherman. But a no-deal Brexit would likely mean the UK would assert sole control over more of the fishery.

The story continues

The four Royal Navy ships would be allowed to board and impound any vessel within 200 miles of the UK coast, Reuters reported. British ministers have reportedly prepared legislation to give the navy the power to arrest foreign fishermen, say The Sunday Times.

A Royal Navy ship is highly unlikely to shoot at a French fishing vessel, a Navy source said. The Guardian.

“No one will fire warning shots against French fishermen; firearms are only used in cases of danger to life,” the source said.

Read the original article on Business intern