British Minister of Health Sajid Javid tests positive for COVID-19

Sajid Javid tests positive for COVID-19 as the government prepares to lift most pandemic restrictions in England.

UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said he tested positive for COVID-19 but his symptoms were mild and received two doses of the vaccine against the disease.

Javid, who has been health secretary for three weeks, backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to reopen completely England’s economy and the removal of legal restrictions on coronaviruses from Monday.

“I was feeling a little stunned last night so I did a lateral flow test this morning and it turned out positive,” he said in a video message on Twitter on Saturday.

“So I now self-isolate at home with my family until I get the result of a PCR test. I am grateful to have had two shots of the vaccine. And so far my symptoms are very mild.

Javid tweeted on March 17 that he had received the first injection of the COVID-19 vaccine from Oxford-AstraZeneca, posting a photo of him receiving a second dose on May 16.

Under his government’s rules, Javid is now required to self-isolate for 10 days unless the PCR test comes back negative and he is no longer showing symptoms.

Any of his “close contacts” – including potentially other members of government – should also isolate themselves if they receive instructions from the state-run National Health Service (NHS).

Javid has only been in office since June 26, when former Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigned following revelations, he had violated coronavirus restrictions during an affair with a close associate.

Javid said any member of the public experiencing symptoms should also be tested.

“If everyone plays their part, you are not only protecting yourself and your loved ones, but you are also protecting the NHS and helping to preserve our way of life,” he said.

However, with the resurgence of coronavirus cases, many scientists say the government is endangering the NHS with its plan on Monday to remove most legal pandemic requirements in the UK.

For the first time since mid-January, Britain’s daily COVID case count topped 50,000 on Friday, and Javid warned that figure could double in the coming weeks.

But the government insists that with two-thirds of the adult population now fully vaccinated, the risk can be managed, and Monday has been dubbed “freedom day” by many British media outlets.

People wearing face masks walk along a platform at King’s Cross station, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London [File: Henry Nicholls/Reuters]