British Minister of Health Sajid Javid tests positive for Covid-19 – Times of India
LONDON: British Minister for Health Sajid Javid Saturday said he had tested positive for Covid-19, but his symptoms were mild and he had received two doses of the vaccine against the disease.
“This morning I tested positive Covid“he said in a tweet, adding that he had done a quick lateral flow test and was awaiting confirmation of a PCR test, which must be processed in the laboratory.
“I am waiting for the result of my PCR, but luckily I have had my bites and the symptoms are mild,” he said.
