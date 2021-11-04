British Minister in France for talks on fishing line

The British Brexit Minister is due to travel to Paris on Thursday for discussions on the fishing rights crisis which has further strained the already tense relations between the two countries.

The meeting comes a day after a French court freed a British trawler impounded for a week as the dispute escalated.

David Frost will sit down with French Minister for Europe Clément Beaune to continue negotiations after several days of tense discussions between the leaders of the two countries.

Frost is a strong supporter of Brexit while Beaune is a close ally of President Emmanuel Macron, not hesitating to make clear his belief that France should not pay for what he sees as Britain’s mistake. to leave the EU.

The two also clashed on social media. Their meeting is expected to be held behind closed doors and no press conference is scheduled.

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said there would also be a meeting of the European Commission on the matter during a visit from Frost on Friday, but this has not yet been confirmed by Brussels.

– Free to go –

On Wednesday evening, the seized trawler, the Cornelis Gert Jan, left the northern French port of Le Havre after being authorized to leave, an AFP correspondent said.

Its captain, Jondy Ward, is still accused of having collected two tons of scallops in French waters without a permit.

But the lawyer for the ship’s captain, Mathieu Croix, told AFP that a court in the nearby city of Rouen had allowed him to leave without posting a financial guarantee.

The court denied the state’s request to keep the trawler impounded until a bond of 150,000 euros ($ 175,000) was posted, he said.

“It is a good decision, likely to allow tensions to fall,” said the lawyer. “French justice is independent of political pressure,” he added.

Ward, who was in court for the hearing, then joined his seven crew members to begin the return journey, smiling at reporters on shore.

The story continues

The captain is still facing trial in Le Havre on August 11, 2022 for charges of unauthorized fishing in French waters by a boat outside the European Union, punishable by a fine of up to 75,000 euros ($ 87,000). .

– ‘All table options’ –

The post-Brexit fishing rights dispute has strained already troubled relations between Paris and London following Britain’s exit from the European Union and threatened to escalate into a full-fledged trade war.

While British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made it clear on Tuesday that London’s position has not changed, there are signs that both sides are in favor of diplomacy in an effort to prevent the situation from escalating. worsen.

Attal stressed that “all options are on the table” regarding future sanctions after Macron postponed the implementation of trade sanctions to give talks a chance.

France threatened to ban British ships from unloading their catches in French ports and to subject all British imports to inspections.

Under an agreement between Britain and the EU at the end of last year, European fishing vessels can continue to sail in British waters if they can prove that they operated there in the past.

But dozens of French boats have seen their requests to operate in the UK’s fish-rich waters rejected.

The total volumes affected are tiny compared to bilateral trade between France and the United Kingdom.

But analysts say Macron is keen to take a hard line against Johnson as he contemplates re-election in the 2022 polls, while the British prime minister is also keen to speak harshly in the wake of Brexit.

