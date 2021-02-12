British lawyer Karim Khan appointed prosecutor for war crimes tribunal

Karim Khan – Sabah Arar / AFP

Member States of the International Criminal Court elected British lawyer Karim Khan, next war crimes tribunal prosecutor Friday, ending a long drawn out and divisive process to replace Fatou Bensouda when his 9-year term expires later this year.

Mr. Khan, the UN Under-Secretary-General, was widely seen as the frontrunner for the job. But neither Khan nor any of the other candidates garnered enough support to be nominated by consensus, which sparked Friday’s election in the UN General Assembly Hall.

He won in the second round of the 123 parties to the Rome Statute that established the tribunal. He obtained 72 votes, ahead of Fergal Gaynor of Ireland with 42 votes, Spain Carlos Castresana Fernandez with 5 votes and Francesco Lo Voi of Italy with 3 votes. A member did not vote.

When Michal Mlynar, Deputy Speaker of the Assembly of States Parties, a handful of applause erupted in the hall, where masked diplomats voted one by one, placing the ballots in spaced boxes due to restrictions on the COVID-19.

Mr. Khan led an investigative team set up to investigate allegations of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes committed by the Islamic State group in Iraq. ‘

Fatou Bensouda – Eva Plevier / Reuters

He is no stranger to the ICC, having acted as defense counsel for Kenyan Vice President William Ruto and persuaded judges to dismiss prosecution charges against his client. Gaynor acted as legal representative for victims in the Ruto case, which involved post-election violence.

The ICC prosecutor occupies a position which is one of the most difficult in international law due to the Court’s mandate to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

Donald Trump’s administration imposed sanctions on Bensouda and one of his main collaborators last year for continuing to investigate allegations of war crimes against Americans, although the court has often been criticized in the past for its focus on African crimes.

Last week, ICC judges angered Israel by claiming that the court’s jurisdiction extends to the territories occupied by Israel in the 1967 Middle East War, potentially paving the way for the prosecutor to open an investigation into Israeli military actions and the country’s settlement building in the occupied West Bank. and annexed to East Jerusalem.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the move a “perversion of justice”.

The selection process and the alleged failure of the ICC Assembly of States Parties to conduct rigorous background checks on candidates has drawn criticism from civil society groups working with the court.

“Although ICC member countries have taken a number of innovative steps to guide this electoral process, they have failed to put in place steps to professionally assess candidates as part of a high character assessment. ‘, a key requirement of the ICC treaty for the prosecutor, ”said Liz Evenson, deputy director of international justice at Human Rights Watch.

A diplomat who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the details of the closed-door meetings said the fact that many meetings to discuss Bensouda’s possible successors had taken place made it virtually difficult for member countries to discuss their concerns in informal “hallway” meetings.