British lawmaker stabbed as he meets voters – Times of India
LONDON: British police report man arrested after stabbing in east England Friday. According to several media, the victim is a Tory lawmaker under attack during a meeting with voters.
Essex Police said officers were called over reports of a stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea just after noon on Friday. He said “a man was arrested shortly after and we are not looking for anyone else.”
Sky News and others have said that the Conservative lawmaker David Amess was attacked during a regular meeting with voters at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, a seaside town east of London.
There was no immediate word on his condition.
Amess’ London office confirmed on Friday that the police and ambulance had been called, but had no further details.
Amess has served as the Member of Parliament for Southend West, which includes Leigh-on-Sea, since 1997, but has been a lawmaker since 1983.
Violence against British politicians is rare, but in June 2016 Labor lawmaker Jo Cox was fatally stabbed and shot in his constituency in the north of England.
