World
British Home Secretary Priti Patel orders Nirav Modi’s extradition to India – Times of India
LONDON: British Home Secretary Priti Patel ordered the extradition to India of National Bank of Punjab Accused billionaire jeweler scam Nirav Modi.
Nirav (50) is currently incarcerated in Wandsworth Prison in London. India wants to extradite him to stand trial on charges of PNB fraud of Rs.6,498 crore, money laundering and interference with witnesses and evidence.
On February 25, District Judge Sam Goozée sent Nirav’s case to Patel for a decision on whether to order extradition, saying he was satisfied there was evidence ” prima facie ”, meaning that there is evidence on the basis of which Nirav could be convicted in a trial in India. . He also said his extradition would be compatible with the European convention of human rights and it would not be oppressive to extradite him despite his deteriorating sanity.
A UK headquarters spokesperson said: “The extradition order was signed on April 15.”
Nirav has 14 days to apply for leave to appeal to the UK High Court. He may request permission to appeal against decisions of the district judge and the Minister of the Interior.
If leave is granted, the High Court will then consider the appeal. If there is no request for an appeal, he must be extradited within 28 days of the Secretary of State’s decision to order the extradition. Calls for short Supreme can only be brought if the High Court has certified that the case concerns a point of law of general public importance.
Nirav (50) is currently incarcerated in Wandsworth Prison in London. India wants to extradite him to stand trial on charges of PNB fraud of Rs.6,498 crore, money laundering and interference with witnesses and evidence.
On February 25, District Judge Sam Goozée sent Nirav’s case to Patel for a decision on whether to order extradition, saying he was satisfied there was evidence ” prima facie ”, meaning that there is evidence on the basis of which Nirav could be convicted in a trial in India. . He also said his extradition would be compatible with the European convention of human rights and it would not be oppressive to extradite him despite his deteriorating sanity.
A UK headquarters spokesperson said: “The extradition order was signed on April 15.”
Nirav has 14 days to apply for leave to appeal to the UK High Court. He may request permission to appeal against decisions of the district judge and the Minister of the Interior.
If leave is granted, the High Court will then consider the appeal. If there is no request for an appeal, he must be extradited within 28 days of the Secretary of State’s decision to order the extradition. Calls for short Supreme can only be brought if the High Court has certified that the case concerns a point of law of general public importance.
Source link