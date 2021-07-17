British Health Secretary Sajid Javid has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sajid Javid, Britain’s new Health Secretary, said in a short video on Twitter on Saturday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, just two days before nearly all of the country’s virus restrictions were lifted.

“I was feeling a little groggy last night so I did a lateral flow test this morning, and it turned out positive,” said Mr Javid, 51, who was smiling and appeared to be in a good mood. Great Britain distributed the easy to use lateral flow tests as a way to encourage people to test themselves or get tested for the virus.

Mr Javid said he had already received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine and his symptoms were “very mild”. He added that he was isolating himself at home with his family and that he awaited the results of a PCR test, which is considered more precise, for confirmation.

Mr. Javid was appointed health secretary in June after Matt Hancock, who had led the country’s response to the pandemic, resigned after being accused of violating coronavirus restrictions in tabloid reports about his affair with an aide.