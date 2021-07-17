British Health Secretary Sajid Javid has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Sajid Javid, Britain’s new Health Secretary, said in a short video on Twitter on Saturday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, just two days before nearly all of the country’s virus restrictions were lifted.
“I was feeling a little groggy last night so I did a lateral flow test this morning, and it turned out positive,” said Mr Javid, 51, who was smiling and appeared to be in a good mood. Great Britain distributed the easy to use lateral flow tests as a way to encourage people to test themselves or get tested for the virus.
Mr Javid said he had already received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine and his symptoms were “very mild”. He added that he was isolating himself at home with his family and that he awaited the results of a PCR test, which is considered more precise, for confirmation.
Mr. Javid was appointed health secretary in June after Matt Hancock, who had led the country’s response to the pandemic, resigned after being accused of violating coronavirus restrictions in tabloid reports about his affair with an aide.
The British government had planned to end England’s pandemic rules on June 21, but a surge in cases led by the highly transmissible Delta variant led Prime Minister Boris Johnson to delay lifting the restrictions for four weeks, on Monday. Critics say it is still too early as Britain continues to signal high number of new cases, including nearly 54,000 on Saturday. The seven-day average of new daily infections is up 83% from two weeks ago.
So far, around 53 percent of the UK population has been fully vaccinated, and around 69 percent have received a single dose of a vaccine, according to a New York Times database.
In his video, Mr Javid thanked everyone who has been involved in the country’s immunization program, and he encouraged everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to do so.
“If everyone plays their part,” said the Health Secretary, “you are not only protecting yourself and your loved ones, but you are also protecting the NHS and helping to protect our way of life. “
