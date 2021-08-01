British Foreign Secretary accuses Iran of hitting drone against tanker

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab noted Sunday that the UK now believes Iran was likely responsible for last week’s drone strike on an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea.

Why is this important: The British are now joining Israel in accusing Tehran of being behind the July 29 attack off the coast of Oman. Iran has denied any involvement.

Driving the news: The merchant tanker “Mercer Street” was hit twice. The first attack caused no damage but the second strike hit the crew rooms.

Two people were killed, a Romanian national and a British national.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Saturday evening. In a reading of the appeal, the department said the two “agreed to work with the UK, Romania and other international partners to investigate the facts, provide support and consider appropriate next steps.” .

Between the lines: The ship was owned by a Japanese company but was managed by the Israeli company Zodiac Maritime. Israeli officials alleged this was the reason the tanker became a target.

Israel and Iran have exchanged attacks at sea over the past 18 months. Israel attacked numerous Iranian ships, which were transferring oil and allegedly weapons to Syria. In recent months, Iran has started to retaliate by allegedly attacking ships owned by Israeli businessmen.

What they say : On Sunday morning, a spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry denied that Iran had any connection to the attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday he believed “unequivocally” that “Iran was the one who attacked the ship”. by Bloomberg.

“We expect the international community to clarify to the Iranian regime that it made a terrible mistake. We have our means to get the message across to Iran, ”he added.

Raab’s statement said the UK believed the attack was “deliberate, targeted and a flagrant violation of international law by Iran.”

“Iran must end such attacks and ships must be allowed to navigate freely in accordance with international law,” Raab said.

And after: Raab said the UK was working with its partners “on a concerted response”. Israeli and British diplomats told Axios the next step would be to attempt to convene a meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

