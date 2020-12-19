British doctor: new variant of virus spreads faster – Times of India

A UK government health information ad highlighting new restrictions amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen in London (Reuters)

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held emergency talks with his cabinet on Saturday as government science advisers said a new variant of the coronavirus is accelerating the spread of infections.

England Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said that based on preliminary modeling data and rapidly increasing incidence rates in southern England, a government virus advisory group believes the new strain may spread faster.

There is no current evidence to suggest that the new strain is more lethal or that it affects vaccines and treatments, he added.

“We have alerted the World Health Organization and continue to analyze the available data to improve our understanding,” Whitty said in a statement.

The UK Health Secretary first referred to the new variant of the virus this week, saying it is linked to the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases in the south and southeast of the country. England. Whitty said the country’s public health agency had identified him through genomic surveillance.

London now has the highest case rates in England. Most of southern England entered the highest level of coronavirus restrictions on the country’s three-tier alert system on Saturday. Under Level 3 rules, people can’t socialize indoors, and restaurants and pubs can only offer take-out service. The stores, however, remain open.

The government planned to ease socialization restrictions from December 23 to December 27 to allow people to travel and celebrate Christmas with family and friends, but the expected relaxation of the rules has raised growing concerns as infections are already on the increase in many places.

Johnson held an unscheduled meeting Friday evening to discuss the latest evidence on the mutant strain with officials. He declined to rule out the prospect of a third domestic lockout for England.

Wales and Northern Ireland, which have their own decentralized governments and independent rules to control the virus, have already announced new lockdowns at the end of Christmas.