British diplomat hails China River rescue

But as praise for Mr Ellison poured in, other commentators focused on the fact that no local people had jumped in to save the woman and that they had not done much for the help while she was fighting.

“So many people didn’t jump to save the girl, but waited for a stranger to jump to save her?” one person wrote.

“It was outrageous,” said another. “Most of them were taking videos, and there were only a few saving her, and the first one was a stranger !!!”

Drownings are all too common in China, where many people cannot swim; in an article from 2018 Regarding the problem, Global Times, a Chinese Communist Party newspaper, lamented that “Chinese culture places little importance on learning swimming skills.” Drowning is the first accidental killer of children under 14 in China, according to the World Health Organization.

There have been a number of incidents in recent years in China in which bystanders have ignored those in distress, apparently – at least in part – due to a widely held perception that if someone intervenes, they There is a chance that this person will be responsible for hospital costs or otherwise held legally responsible.

Some cases, often those in which a video of the tragedy went viral – like when a toddler was hit by a car and ignored in 2011 or when a man beat his wife to death in the street this month – sparked waves of national soul-searching.

In March 2017, in response to such incidents, China passed its first “Good Samaritan” law, providing some legal protection to those who voluntarily offer emergency assistance to others. The law was intended to ease people’s reluctance to get involved, but some say attitudes have been slow to change.

Amy Chang Dog and Amy qin contribution to reports.