British diplomat hails China River rescue
Staggering on the edge of a slippery rock, a young woman loses her balance and dives into a river. Moments later, she fidgets and then floats face down on the ground as a shocked spectator shouts, “Hurry up, save her!”
Within seconds, a man throws off his shoes, jumps off a ledge and swims towards her, lifting his head from the water as he brings her back to shore.
The man, Stephen Ellison, is the British consul general in Chongqing, China, and he was widely hailed as a hero on Chinese social media after the video of the quick rescue was quickly released on Saturday. The effusive response to the diplomat’s actions contrasts sharply with the increasingly strained relations between Beijing and London the national security law imposed on Hong Kong, the initial manipulation of the coronavirus and a dispute over access by Chinese tech company Huawei to 5G wireless infrastructure in Great Britain.
Mr. Ellison, 61, was visiting the ancient city of Zhongshan, about 120 km south of Chongqing, on Saturday when he heard the crowd screaming and saw a young woman struggling in the water, said the British Embassy said in a post on social media. WeChat platform.
In the video, recorded by a viewer and later shared by the British Embassy in Beijing, Mr Ellison jumps off a ledge before swimming towards the woman, who is floating face down in the water, barely moving. In the background, a woman can be heard saying the situation was ‘lucky to have this stranger’.
Another bystander threw a lifeline at Mr Ellison, who grabbed it as he guided the woman to shore. A handful of others on the shore then helped them out of the water.
“The situation was critical,” the embassy said in its message. He noted that the woman was unconscious, but due to the timely rescue, “quickly regained her breathing and consciousness and everything was fine.”
The embassy added that when Mr Ellison, who was appointed to his post this year, was back on dry land, “he was well taken care of by the local villagers”, who poured him a cup of coffee. warm and gave him cool clothes. A user of Weibo, a Chinese social media platform similar to Twitter, called Mr. Ellison an “English gentleman.” Another called him “the friend of the Chinese people.”
But as praise for Mr Ellison poured in, other commentators focused on the fact that no local people had jumped in to save the woman and that they had not done much for the help while she was fighting.
“So many people didn’t jump to save the girl, but waited for a stranger to jump to save her?” one person wrote.
“It was outrageous,” said another. “Most of them were taking videos, and there were only a few saving her, and the first one was a stranger !!!”
Drownings are all too common in China, where many people cannot swim; in an article from 2018 Regarding the problem, Global Times, a Chinese Communist Party newspaper, lamented that “Chinese culture places little importance on learning swimming skills.” Drowning is the first accidental killer of children under 14 in China, according to the World Health Organization.
There have been a number of incidents in recent years in China in which bystanders have ignored those in distress, apparently – at least in part – due to a widely held perception that if someone intervenes, they There is a chance that this person will be responsible for hospital costs or otherwise held legally responsible.
Some cases, often those in which a video of the tragedy went viral – like when a toddler was hit by a car and ignored in 2011 or when a man beat his wife to death in the street this month – sparked waves of national soul-searching.
In March 2017, in response to such incidents, China passed its first “Good Samaritan” law, providing some legal protection to those who voluntarily offer emergency assistance to others. The law was intended to ease people’s reluctance to get involved, but some say attitudes have been slow to change.
Amy Chang Dog and Amy qin contribution to reports.
