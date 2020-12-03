British and US officials sidestep ‘vaccine nationalism’
LONDON – British and American officials argued Thursday over how Britain had beat the United States approval of a coronavirus vaccine, a debate touching on policy and regulatory styles that has ignited as rich countries vie for the first shipments of vaccine.
In Britain, the euphoria of winning the global race to get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine approved has quickly given way to a more restrained awareness of the choices the country’s National Health Service is trying to deliver the first doses to in Britain. the arms of the people by Monday.
Residents of nursing homes, which had been designated as the government’s top priority, fell to the list. Doctors and nurses expected to be vaccinated first, but those plans seemed to evolve. Meanwhile, the government begged people not to call hospitals, asking for an injection.
The question of whether Britain hastily cleared a vaccine on Wednesday, or whether the United States was wasting precious time as the virus was killing around 1,500 Americans a day, has divided scientists and has also attracted politicians. Faced with criticism from US and EU regulators, UK officials bragged about the move on Thursday, with one lawmaker suggesting Europeans were “a bit of a sniffer” and others mistakenly crediting Brexit.
“We obviously have the best medical regulators,” education secretary Gavin Williamson said in a radio interview, explaining why Britain became the first Western country to authorize a vaccine. “Much better than the French, much better than the Belgians, much better than the Americans. It doesn’t surprise me at all because we are a much better country than any of them, are we not.
The remarks caught the attention of British scientists, but also sparked more serious fears that any booze from government ministers could undermine public confidence in a vaccine.
Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said UK regulators had not reviewed clinical trial data as carefully as their US counterparts in the Food and Drug Administration.
“We have the gold standard of a regulatory approach with the FDA,” Dr. Fauci said in an interview with Fox News. “The UK didn’t do it that carefully and they got a few days early.”
The approval could come as early as next week from the FDA and at the end of the month from European Union regulators.
British pro-Brexit lawmakers have incorrectly presented Britain’s split with the European Union as the reason they first authorized a vaccine. In fact, Britain remains under the bloc’s regulatory umbrella until December 31 when it comes to drug and vaccine approvals, but has been able to act faster thanks to EU regulations allowing countries to act in such a way. independent in the event of a public health emergency.
While politically Brexit may have allowed Britain to clear the vaccine sooner, analysts said, the divorce has made the job of its medical regulators harder to clear. other respects.
And waving the flag of pro-Brexit lawmakers didn’t do much to build public confidence in vaccines, scientists said.
“Vaccine nationalism has no place in Covid or other public health issues of global significance,” said Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust and scientific adviser to the UK government. “Science has always been the exit strategy from this horrific pandemic – this science has been global.”
With the first vaccinations in a few days, the British were analyzing the changing and sometimes vague statements from the government about who would get the vaccine and when.
A government advisory committee has recommended that residents and workers in nursing homes be the first to be immunized, to prevent suffering and death among the most vulnerable and to protect overcrowded hospitals across the country as they face to a second wave of infections. More than a quarter of coronavirus deaths in England and Wales have been in nursing homes.
But Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this week that the Pfizer vaccine, due to its ultra-cold storage needs, will only be given in hospitals for now, excluding residents of nursing homes as the primary beneficiaries.
“We’re all sitting in this kind of limbo of, ‘Do we get it? Don’t we get it? Said Adam Purnell, administrator of Kepplegate, a small retirement home in the North West of England.
“It breaks my heart the stories I hear about not being able to see their loved ones,” he added. “Having another promise crumbling beneath them is pretty insensitive to people who live in nursing homes and their loved ones.”
About 800,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, developed with BioNTech, a German company, were packed this week at the company’s Belgian manufacturing plant for shipment to Britain. How and when they will arrive has been kept under wraps for security reasons, the company said, although the BBC reported on Thursday that some of the doses were transported by the Eurotunnel between France and Britain.
Pfizer has sought to shut down questions this week on whether Britons would be able to pay to cut the vaccination line, which requires two doses, one month apart.
“I can say clearly and with confidence that there are no plans to supply the private sector for the foreseeable future – no luck at all,” said Ben Osborn, Pfizer’s country director for Britain on Wednesday, adding that in the interests of fairness, the public National Health Service would decide who to vaccinate.
And despite predictions by some analysts that a black market for vaccines was inevitable, Mr Osborn insisted that people who tried to sell the vaccine without authorization would not be able to divert doses from his chain of drugs. supply.
Regarding the National Health Service plans, hospitals had sent internal emails in recent days outlining plans to schedule injections for doctors and nurses. A government advisory committee has suggested that older or more vulnerable health workers, as well as doctors and nurses who work with fragile patients, would be among the first in line.
The logistics of moving, thawing and preparing the vaccine were so complicated, the government said, that it would only be administered in 50 UK hospitals to begin with.
But on Thursday, there were indications that before health workers were vaccinated, the government wanted to offer vaccines to nursing home workers and people aged 80 and over who were already coming to hospitals for treatment. other reasons. It still seemed likely that doctors and nurses would be among those receiving vaccines in the coming weeks.
Sally Gilbert, an anesthesia technician who worked in the coronavirus ward at a hospital in Hull, north-east England, said she was relieved to learn that a vaccine had been cleared.
“I hope this helps us get back to some kind of normalcy,” she said, “whatever it is.”
Although details are scarce on how vaccinations would work in her hospital, she said she received an email suggesting staff members could start getting vaccinated on Monday.
“I’m sure they have a plan,” she said. “They just haven’t told us yet.
Megan Specia contributed reporting from London.
