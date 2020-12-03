British and US officials sidestep ‘vaccine nationalism’

LONDON – British and American officials argued Thursday over how Britain had beat the United States approval of a coronavirus vaccine, a debate touching on policy and regulatory styles that has ignited as rich countries vie for the first shipments of vaccine.

In Britain, the euphoria of winning the global race to get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine approved has quickly given way to a more restrained awareness of the choices the country’s National Health Service is trying to deliver the first doses to in Britain. the arms of the people by Monday.

Residents of nursing homes, which had been designated as the government’s top priority, fell to the list. Doctors and nurses expected to be vaccinated first, but those plans seemed to evolve. Meanwhile, the government begged people not to call hospitals, asking for an injection.

The question of whether Britain hastily cleared a vaccine on Wednesday, or whether the United States was wasting precious time as the virus was killing around 1,500 Americans a day, has divided scientists and has also attracted politicians. Faced with criticism from US and EU regulators, UK officials bragged about the move on Thursday, with one lawmaker suggesting Europeans were “a bit of a sniffer” and others mistakenly crediting Brexit.