Britain’s Raducanu makes history with US Open victory

Emma Raducanu, 18, is the first British woman in 44 years to win the Grand Slam title and the first to qualify to win a major tournament.

18-year-old Briton Emma Raducanu became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title by beating 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the US Open women’s tennis final on Saturday.

The 150th Raducanu ended her Grand Slam fairy tale by beating Fernandez in straight sets – 6-4, 6-3 – to be crowned champion.

Since Virginia Wade in 1977 at Wimbledon, a Briton had won a major tournament, Raducanu being the first Briton to win the US Open crown since Wade in 1968.

Wade and British men’s tennis legend Tim Henman were among a sold-out crowd of 23,700 who created an electric atmosphere at Arthur Ashe Stadium during the first-ever Women’s Slam final between unranked players.

“It means so much to have Virginia here and also Tim”, Raducanu noted after his victory. “To have such British legends and icons, for me to follow in their footsteps, it really helped me and it definitely gave me the belief that I could actually do it.”

A dream come true for @EmmaRaducanu ?? pic.twitter.com/gAYrRBlh4t – US Open tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2021

1 hour 51 minutes

The talent show clash was the first teenage Slam final since 17-year-old Serena Williams defeated 18-year-old Martina Hingis for the 1999 US Open crown.

The drama of the long-awaited meeting produced tensions from the start.

Fernandez saved five break points in his first serve of the game before finally giving up the 10-minute game on a scored forehand to give Raducanu a 2-0 advantage.

Fernandez hit back in Game 3, with Raducanu scoring a setback on the fourth breaking point she faced.

With each match a roller coaster of powerful groundstrokes and sensational shots, the opening set stuck with the knife in match after match.

Raducanu forced three break points on Fernandez’s serve in Game 10, but sent backhands that were long, wide and into the net. On his fourth opportunity, Raducanu landed a winning forehand to win the first set after 58 minutes.

Raducanu (L) kisses Fernandez after their match in the women’s singles final [Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports]

In the second set, Fernandez saved three break points and held on to 1-1 then broke on a backhand scored by Raducanu to take the 2-1 advantage.

Raducanu came back to 2-2, blasting a cross-serve return winner from the backhand to tie, then later whipped a Canadian forehand winner to shatter for a 4-2 advantage.

Raducanu held and forced two match points on Fernandez’s serve in Game 8, but sent a wide backhand and scored a forehand with the title on the line and Fernandez held on to 5-3.

Fernandez had a 30-40 break chance in Game 9 when Raducanu skidded onto the pitch on his left knee and opened a bleeding cut, the game came to a halt while a coach bandaged the injury.

Fernandez, wiping away his tears, complained to the referee about the granting of a medical time out to no avail. When play resumed Fernandez sent a long forehand to waste the chance to break and Raducanu ended the case after an hour and 51 minutes on his third ace of the game.

She did it 🔥@EmmaRaducanu made the history of British tennis at #US Open with the most incredible performance 🎾 pic.twitter.com/4ojIaZS9fs – GB Team (@TeamGB) September 11, 2021

‘A star is born’

Raducanu is the youngest US Open champion since Serena Williams in 1999 and the first US Open female champion to not give up a set since Williams in 2014.

She had the fewest Slam starts of any women’s Slam winner, reaching the fourth round in July at Wimbledon in her only previous Slam appearance while Fernandez had won just four of her previous six Slam appearances.

She also became the youngest Grand Slam champion since 17-year-old Maria Sharapova won at Wimbledon in 2004.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova congratulated Raducanu on her victory on Saturday.

“A star is born – Emma Raducanu makes history – never has a qualification won a major tournament – men or women – and she is only just beginning”, Navratilova tweeted. “Leylah Fernandez will be back – both are champions but Emma has the trophy – well done !!”

Queen Elizabeth II too congratulated Raducanu for winning the tournament, calling his performance a “remarkable achievement at such a young age” and which “will inspire the next generation of tennis players”.