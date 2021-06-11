Britain’s Queen Elizabeth welcomes Joe Biden to G7 reception – Times of India

World

Britain's Queen Elizabeth welcomes Joe Biden to G7 reception

ST BLAZEY, ENGLAND: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth hosted a reception for the leaders of some of the world’s richest countries on Friday, taking center stage amid three days of talks for the Group of seven nations’ first.
The 95-year-old monarch was joined by the other senior members of the British royal family along with his son and heir Prince charles and his wife Camilla, and his grandson Prince william and his wife Kate are also present.
It was their first major public event together since the funeral of the Queen’s husband in more than seven decades, Prince philippe, in April.
At the reception, held at the Eden Project, the world’s largest indoor rainforest, the Queen met Joe biden as President of the United States for the first time, making him the 13th American leader she has met during her record-breaking 69-year reign.




