Britain’s Prince Charles celebrates 72nd birthday – Times of India
LONDON: Great Britain Prince charles celebrated his 72nd birthday Saturday after an eventful year which saw him contract the coronavirus and his son Prince harry resign from his official royal duties.
Gun salutes would normally be taken from London’s Green Park and the Tower of London for the anniversary heir to the throne, but officials said traditional ceremonies would not take place this year due of Covid-19 restrictions.
Eldest son of Charles, Prince william, and his wife, Kate, were among those who wished him happy birthday on social media. The Royal Family’s official Twitter account posted a photo of Charles as a baby sitting in Queen Elizabeth II’s lap, while the account of Charles and his wife, Camilla, shared a photo of the prince dressed in wearing a kilt and smiling at the camera.
Charles tested positive for the coronavirus in March and self-isolated for a week in Scotland with mild symptoms of Covid-19. He later told Sky News he was fortunate enough to “get off pretty lightly.” Last week, the royal laid a wreath at the cenotaph war memorial on his mother’s behalf to honor the country’s war dead on Remembrance Sunday.
But like the rest of the royal family, Charles has had to adapt his many official engagements by putting them online during the pandemic.
The year also saw Charles’ son Harry and his wife, former Meghan Markle, go abroad after stepping down from royal duties. The couple, who have said they want to pursue financial independence, moved to California with their son, Archie.
Charles, says the prince of wales, is the eldest son of the queen. He became apparent heir at the age of 3, when his mother was crowned monarch in 1952.
