Britain’s Health Secretary is urging people to receive booster shots in the middle of a wave.

Britain’s Health Secretary is urging eligible residents to receive booster shots of the coronavirus vaccine, in a bid to ease the strain on the country’s healthcare system as winter approaches.
Ten million Britons, largely those over the age of 50, have received booster shots since the government started offering them, and millions more will be invited in the coming weeks to make appointments.
Authorities hope the additional doses will strengthen protection against the virus. Some research suggests that immunity to infection in some populations, especially the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, may begin to decline six months after full vaccination.
“If we all come together and play our part, we can get through this difficult winter, avoid a return to restrictions and enjoy Christmas,” Sajid Javid, the health secretary, said in a statement. Sunday statement.
The recalled movement the epidemic of last winter, when the Alpha variant crossed the country, prompting dozens of countries to ban British travelers and forcing families to cancel Christmas gatherings due to lockdown restrictions.
As Britain and several European countries grapple with an increase in cases, the World Health Organization said this week that Europe has reappeared as the epicenter of the pandemic and could see half a million Covid-related deaths over the next three months.
The region was reporting on average more than 30 new cases per day per 100,000 population, a rate that has almost doubled since mid-September. Authorities have blamed the easing of restrictions on coronaviruses and low vaccination rates in some countries.
Germany, where vaccination rates are lagging behind those of European countries like Spain and Italy, reported a new daily record of cases this week, with about 25,320 infections on average per day. Some 67 percent of the population is fully immunized.
