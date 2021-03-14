Britain’s global post-Brexit ambitions start with investments in her country, PM says

By William James

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) – Britain’s efforts to reinvent its post-Brexit role on the world stage must begin with strengthening the union between its home countries, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday , promising to expand investments across the country.

The government will release a long-awaited foreign policy, defense, security and aid spending review on Tuesday, described as Britain’s most comprehensive assessment of its ambitions and place in the world order since the end of the cold war.

He is expected to advocate for a tilt towards Indo-Pacific countries, where Britain sees trade opportunities for its service-based economy, and will be scrutinized for clues as to how ministers plan to ‘discuss relations with China and Russia.

Ahead of the report’s release, Johnson said the first step was to ensure Britain had a robust economy and a strong union between the constituent nations of England, Scotland, Wales and the United Kingdom. North Ireland.

“Our international ambitions must start at home,” he said in a statement.

“Through the Integrated Review, we will redirect investments in our communities, ensuring the UK is at the forefront of innovation and creating a whole country that is on par with a more competitive world. .

Discontent over Brexit has put the stability of the UK at risk, fueling increased support for Scottish independence and new threats to peace in Northern Ireland.

Without providing details, Johnson’s office said the review would include new commitments to bolster Britain’s core industrial base and create jobs across the country.

The government has announced that it will move some of its operations to Scotland.

The review will prioritize “creating an open international order where free trade thrives,” the government said.

Since its split from the European Union, its closest neighbor and trading partner, Britain has vowed to revitalize an international system disrupted by years of escalating trade wars and the coronavirus crisis.

But question marks remain about whether or not this could be converted into lasting change in the face of increasingly difficult relations with the world’s second largest economy, China, and an unproven relationship with new US President Joe Biden. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Edmund Blair)