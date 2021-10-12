World
Britain’s first Covid strategy caused many deaths: report – Times of India
LONDON: Boris JohnsonThe UK government in the UK made serious mistakes in its early handling of the coronavirus pandemic and should have imposed a full lockdown faster, a move that would have saved many lives, a parliamentary inquiry has revealed.
In a highly critical joint report released on Tuesday, the Health and Social Services Committee and the Science and Technology Committee said the UK had taken a “fatalistic approach” to Covid-19 in early 2020, having failed to learn of East Asian countries that have stopped the spread of the virus using rapid locks and mass testing.
Instead, the UK has effectively accepted “that collective immunity by infection is the inevitable outcome,” the committee said. The move meant the virus was allowed to spread through the population before the lockdown finally began on March 23, 2020, according to the report. The government denies that collective immunity has ever been part of its strategy in the event of a pandemic.
But MPs said: “It is now clear that this was bad policy and resulted in a higher initial death toll than would have resulted from a more categorical initial policy.”
The results add to the pressure on Prime Minister Johnson over his pandemic decision-making, ahead of a major public inquiry set to begin next spring. A spokesperson said the government “has never shied away from taking swift and decisive action” during the pandemic.
Cabinet Minister Steve Barclay has repeatedly refused to apologize when asked about the report’s findings on Tuesday, saying the government acted on the best information at the time.
“We took the scientific advice,” Barclay told Sky News. “We’ve always said that with something as unprecedented as the pandemic, there are lessons to be learned, and we can’t wait to learn them.”
Labor’s shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth called the publication a “damning report” documenting “monumental errors”.
The UK’s 2020 Covid death toll was “considerably worse” than many countries, especially compared to Asian countries closer to where the virus first appeared, according to the report. To date, the UK has recorded 137,000 deaths, the highest number in Western Europe.
Leading epidemiologist Neil ferguson, of Imperial College London, told the scientific committee in June 2020 that deaths would have been reduced by at least half if the national lockdown had been put in place even a week earlier.
‘Chaotic’
The committees concluded that it was a “big mistake” to stop large-scale testing in March 2020 – a move attributed to a lack of capacity. As a result, the contacts could not be traced and it became impossible to accurately monitor the spread of the virus across the country.
“The UK has been reduced to understanding the spread of Covid-19 while waiting for people to be so sick that they need to be admitted to hospital,” the report says. Large-scale testing did not resume until mid-May 2020.
The test, trace and isolate system – with a budget of 37 billion pounds ($ 50.4 billion) – has been “slow, uncertain and often chaotic” throughout the first year of the campaign. pandemic, the committee found, and this “severely hampered” the UK response. It “ultimately failed” in its goal of preventing future blockages despite its “large” budget, the report concluded.
MPs also criticized the decision to allow the discharge of elderly people from hospitals to care homes in the initial phase of the pandemic without “the harshness shown in places like Germany and Hong Kong.”
“This, combined with untested staff bringing the infection to community homes, has led to several thousand preventable deaths,” the report says.
The committee praised the government for its successes, including early support for vaccines as a way out of the pandemic, and the “truly world-leading” rollout of Covid-19 treatments in the UK.
The report is one of the most high-profile reviews of the pandemic to date. Lawsuits in France and Austria, as well as an investigation in Italy, are also focusing on the early days of the pandemic.
