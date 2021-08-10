Britain’s first black Olympic swimmer hopes black hair swim caps will be approved for upcoming Games

“I know a lot of people want to be on the right side of history with this. So I am very optimistic that there will be a positive result. “

Alice Dearing, the UK’s first black Olympic swimmer, wants the organizers of the next Games to approve swim caps that better fit dark hair. Dearing is one of four black people who created the Black Swim Association in the UK, which aims to make swimming more accessible to ethnic minorities, and told the BBC in 2019 that she understands why black swimmers would give up their hair. One of the obstacles that many black women face is a way to swim while maintaining the health of their natural hair. Many swim caps are too small for protective styles such as braids and locs. “It sounds silly, but it can really hurt your self-image and your self-confidence because chlorine destroys hair,” Dearing told the BBC, “but it’s even harder for girls with thicker hair, which the majority of black girls have. “ The International Swimming Federation (FINA) has rejected Soul Cap’s request, which manufactures swim caps designed for dark hair, to allow Olympic athletes to wear their caps during competitions. FINA noted cups are not suitable because they do not follow “the natural shape of the head”. Following extensive coverage and online public rallying, FINA reached out to Soul Cap to apologize and offer assistance with his request for approval for international competitions, including upcoming ones. Olympic Games.

Dearing told BuzzFeed News that she hopes the black swim caps will eventually be approved. “I’m really excited,” she said. “I think it’s probably going to go through and move forward and be usable in international competitions. I really hope. “I know a lot of people want to be on the right side of history with this. So I am very optimistic that there will be a positive result. “ Dearing said a lot of organizations need to be educated and she’s happy they’re listening. “It’s not just about being put aside as has been possible in the past,” she said. “I’m not suggesting that an organization would do it on purpose, but decades ago this stuff wouldn’t have been so common, it wouldn’t have been so seen and recognized.” Dearing said she learned to swim when she was 5 and started competitive swimming at the age of 8 after her mother saw an advertisement for a local swim club.

Morgan Harlow / Getty Images



Dearing and her brother took swimming lessons together and she said watching competitions was a family activity. “We were recording them, watching them again, like, it was like a real family affair with me, my mom and one of my brothers,” she said. Fast forward a few years and Dearing herself swam in these competitions and qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. Although she came in 19th place, her participation is still historic as the first black swimmer for the Great Britain team. Dearing also co-founded the Black Swimming Association, which aims to encourage and diversify people who swim in the UK. Dearing said she wanted to give back to the sport because it has brought her so much good in her life. “I want others to know that these opportunities are available to them, and that they are not sort of cataloged into something because of their race or because society thinks that is what they should. do, ”Dearing said. Dearing has also become a role model for many. She said it wasn’t something she thought she could be and said it was surreal. “It’s kind of like I’m just the girl from Birmingham, just a girl from the Midlands in England,” she said. “So it’s something a little crazy. You never really think that you are in this position to help influence or help inspire or change someone’s life in such a positive way. Although Dearing is one of the few black swimmers known internationally, she said in the swimming community she was not always the only non-white swimmer. As she got older she started hearing murmurs from people saying that black people don’t swim and people seemed to be surprised that she swam. “We always laughed at it because my mom, my mom is from Ghana, she grew up swimming and it was part of her lifestyle,” Dearing said. “It’s not just a joke like this that really affects people’s lives and affects the choices they make on a daily basis. That’s why I’m so passionate about it. Dearing said that while she was not very happy with her Olympic performance, she received messages of support. “Literally everyone’s like, well done for getting there in the first place, well done for standing up and having these conversations being a part of something bigger than you and advocating for change,” she declared.

Dearing is one of the athletes participating in Procter & Gamble’s Athletes for Good fund, which gives 52 athletes $ 10,000 for initiatives for their local communities. “It was so upsetting, how so many foreigners sent me messages, too many that I can’t even respond to,” she said. “But you know, I can really feel that I’m being supported and raised by all of these people. And it’s a feeling I’ll never forget, honestly, it’s so powerful. I am so honored that people really took the time to support me. Dearing said she didn’t get to see any of the competitions live when the Olympics were in the UK, but she is thrilled for the Paris Games as they are so close to home. “Obviously I’m just a little bored and never enjoyed this London 2012 while it was there, but I kind of have a kind of second chance with Paris… I’m really excited for, I hope , that the opportunity to compete as an athlete there as well.