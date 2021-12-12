Britain will speed up its recall deployment, targeting all adults by the end of the year.

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday evening his coronavirus vaccine booster program would be stepped up to counter what he called a ‘tidal wave’ of cases of the rapid spread Omicron variant.

Mr Johnson said the UK government will now aim to offer all eligible adults a booster by the end of this year, a month ahead of the target. he has set himself on November 30 to deliver these millions of pictures by the end of January.

“No one should have the slightest doubt: there is an Omicron tidal wave ahead,” Mr Johnson said in a videotaped address, “and I fear it is now clear that two doses of vaccine are simply not enough to provide the level of protection we all need.