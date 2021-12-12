Britain will speed up its recall deployment, targeting all adults by the end of the year.
LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday evening his coronavirus vaccine booster program would be stepped up to counter what he called a ‘tidal wave’ of cases of the rapid spread Omicron variant.
Mr Johnson said the UK government will now aim to offer all eligible adults a booster by the end of this year, a month ahead of the target. he has set himself on November 30 to deliver these millions of pictures by the end of January.
“No one should have the slightest doubt: there is an Omicron tidal wave ahead,” Mr Johnson said in a videotaped address, “and I fear it is now clear that two doses of vaccine are simply not enough to provide the level of protection we all need.
Raising the alert level, the chief medical officers of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland said in a statement that “Early evidence shows that Omicron is spreading much faster than Delta and that vaccine protection against symptomatic diseases of Omicron is reduced. “
The First Real-World Resistance Study of Omicron Variant Vaccines, Published by British government scientists Friday, reported that the third doses of the vaccine offered considerable defense against Omicron, although there was a significant drop in protection after a first round.
As part of what Mr Johnson has called “Omicron Emergency Boost,” the government will offer booster shots to adults 18 and older by New Year’s Day. Adults are eligible for a booster injection three months after their second injection. Britain has distributed 23.1 million booster doses, reaching 40.2% of people aged 12 and over.
To meet the new target, Mr Johnson said the National Health Service would have to postpone some other medical procedures by the end of the year. He said the government would deploy 42 military planning units to help open vaccination centers and additional mobile units.
“If we don’t do it now, the Omicron wave could be so big that cancellations and disruptions, like losing cancer appointments, would be even bigger next year,” Mr. Johnson. “To hit the pace we need, we’ll need to match the NHS best vaccination day yet – then beat it day in and day out. “
“It will take an extraordinary effort,” he added.
The address filmed seemed calculated in part to seize the offensive ahead of a politically perilous week in which Mr Johnson will face a tough vote in Parliament on the Covid restrictions he announced last week, as well as an election to the during which the Conservative Party risks losing a once secure seat.
Mr Johnson faces a potential mutiny from members of his Conservative Party, who have threatened to vote against the new restrictions, which include urging people to work from home, wear face masks in more environments. interiors and to show vaccine certification to enter nightclubs, and events with large audiences.
The Prime Minister’s credibility has also been called into question after reports that members of his staff organized Christmas parties at 10 Downing Street, at a time when the public was instructed not to meet friends or family members.